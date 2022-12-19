Colorado is racking up transfer additions and commitments to feed the substantial roster overhaul that was promised when Deion Sanders introduced himself as head coach.

One of the biggest pickups so far -- physically -- came Monday as offensive lineman Savion Washington announced his decision to transfer from Kent State to the Buffaloes.

Washington, listed at 6-foot-8, 342 pounds, played 789 offensive snaps this season as the starting right tackle for Kent State, where new Buffs offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was the head coach.

Per PFF, he allowed just 3 sacks (and 13 total pressures) over 383 pass blocking snaps.

Washington was part of Colorado's big list of visiting recruits over the weekend.