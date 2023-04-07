The NCAA Transfer Portal doesn't open up again until next week, but for some players a transfer decision can come at any time. Graduate transfers have the ability to transfer at any point, and earlier this week two-year Kent State starting offensive lineman Jack Bailey made the decision to enter his name into the portal looking for a new home.

It turns out his new home will have some familiar faces as he announced his plans to transfer to Colorado where he will get the chance to play for former Kent State coaches Sean Lewis and Bill O'Boyle.

Bailey became a starting left guard for the Golden Flashes over the last two seasons and will get an opportunity to join an overhauled offensive line unit with the Buffs. A group that already includes former Kent State standout Savion Washington.

The retooled unit also includes transfers Tyler Brown (Jackson State), Yousef Mugharbil (Florida), Landon Bebee (Missouri State) plus junior college transfers Isaiah Jatta and Jack Wilty.

Under Deion Sanders and the new CU staff, the Buffs have compiled the top-ranked transfer class in the Rivals rankings. The program has added eight of the top-200 transfers this offseason including the top overall player Travis Hunter.

Many members of that group are already on campus with Bailey set to join the Buffs after spring practice as the team moves into summer workouts.

He will have two seasons of remaining eligibility at CU.