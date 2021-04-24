CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell pleased with the spring development of CU's young bucks

As Colorado prepares to enter its final week of spring practices, with 12 of 15 sessions now having been complete, Karl Dorrell has begun to reflect on the progress the Buffs have made thus far. In particular, Dorrell believes Colorado's younger players have shown encouraging signs of improvement on a collective note.

Freshman tailback Ashaad Clayton has been mentioned repeatedly by Karl Dorrell as having shown significant amounts of improvement this spring (Courtesy of CU athletics)

While up and down the roster and across position groups there has been healthy competition, Dorrell's primary objective this spring has been bringing his younger players up to speed. “This whole spring process, to me, the number one goal is getting our young players reps to get caught up to what we’re doing and also watching how their development goes — being able to teach fundamentals and help bring those guys along," he said. On the defensive side of the ball, one such player that seems to be acclimating well to the college ranks has been freshman cornerback Tyrin Taylor. A three-star 2021 signee out of Huntersville, N.C., Taylor was one of a handful of early enrollees CU was able to get integrated into the program back in January, along with tight end Erik Olsen, inside linebacker Zephaniah Maea, safety Trustin Oliver and quarterback Drew Carter. Taylor's name has come up a few times so far this spring as someone who has stuck out to Dorrell for looking good in practice and on Friday, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back made a big play during Colorado's evening scrimmage. “In the secondary, there are some guys that are really starting to make plays," Dorrell said. "Tyrin Taylor had his first interception today in 7-on-7." "He’s a good incoming freshman that just got here and obviously, he’s feeling the benefits of getting these reps, knowing what he’s doing and getting a proper read on a throw and making a play.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ltTWd0UjFoWFdRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=