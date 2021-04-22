CUSportsNation - Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan developing through extended reps this spring

This spring, with an o-line that has been hit by the injury bug, Christian-Lichtenhan has been seeing extended action.

A three-star prospect out of Davis, Calif., Christian-Lichtenhan signed with Colorado's 2020 class, one of three offensive linemen to do so that year, along with Jake Wray and Carson Lee.

Christian-Lichtenhan's high school tape showed a potential diamond in the rough — someone with a god-given frame (6-foot-10, 330 pounds) but needing some polishing up around the edges from a technique point of view.

That has been the objective exactly of CU offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue, who, due to various injuries to his normal first-team guys, has been dealt a pretty tough hand this spring.

Left tackle Frank Fillip, the only Colorado offensive lineman to have played every single snap during the Buffs' five-game regular season, recently went down with a torn labrum.

Fillip joins Casey Roddick and Chance Lytle as the starters from last year who are hurt this spring and in his absence (and out of necessity) it has been Christian-Lichtenhan who's stepped in at left tackle, seeing a lot of reps.

“The No. 1 person that this situation has helped is probably Gerad (Christian)-Lichtenhan — I call him 'Tank'," Rodrigue said. "'Tank' has been playing left tackle since we had an injury with Frank Fillip."

"Not only has he been playing left tackle, but he’s been playing left tackle with the 1 group and the 2 group, because he’s the only tackle we’ve got. He’s getting double the amount of reps. I would say he’s benefited most from the adversity we’ve faced.”