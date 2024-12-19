Kaidon Salter's addition creates intriguing QB battle at Colorado

Colorado now has two quality quarterbacks are on their way to Boulder, creating an interesting situation at the position for next year.

Just a day before CU landed Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur hinted at Colorado securing another quarterback during a press conference on Tuesday. Shurmur praised what five-star quarterback Julian Lewis brings to the table, but having a more seasoned collegiate level quarterback is a necessity for the future of Colorado's offense.

"We want to be a little bit greedy about it," Shurmur said in reference to adding more talent to the room. "Obviously, JuJu's future is unbelievable, and I'm certainly looking forward to working with him. He's got a bright future, and we'll see how quickly that happens, but at some point here I think we need to add another quarterback.

"You know, we have a target. Maybe a guy with one year left, and the recruiting is going very well. I think you might see that happen."

The redshirt junior assembled a stellar career at Liberty after facing some adversity during his time at Tennessee. He was a Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 class coming out of Cedar Hill High School with offers from Baylor, Auburn, Arkansas and others.