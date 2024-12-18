Colorado lands key transfer QB commitment from Liberty's Kaidon Salter

Colorado added its quarterback of the future earlier this month with five-star Julian Lewis signing with the Buffs, but Deion Sanders still needs a quarterback for the now. CU landed that player Wednesday when Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter made the decision to become the next in line following the success of Shedeur Sanders in Boulder.

The redshirt junior from Cedar Hill, Texas became a star for the Flames during the 2023 season as he helped guide the program to 13-1 record with the only loss coming to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

In that season, Salter shined and set several high marks at Liberty, including becoming the top rushing quarterback in a single season with 1,089 yards on the ground. He ended up as a Maxwell Award semifinalist and won the HERO Sports G5 National Player of the Year award last year as well.

It is not just that Salter is accomplished with his feet that makes him such a valuable asset for the Buffs.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal caller has been a prolific passer during his time with the Flames. He's passed for 4,762 yards and 47 touchdowns over the last two years in addition to rushing for 1,676 yards and 19 touchdowns in that same span.

In his career, Salter has passed for 5,887 passing yards and 56 touchdowns.