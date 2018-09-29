CUSportsNation.com

"It’s just another day in the office."

If there's one person on the Colorado Buffaloes' football team that could have an increased ego, it would be star wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who is arguably the top receiver in the nation. However, he completely lives out the "nothing to say, a lot to prove" mantra that the Buffs have this season.

Following the Buffs' 38-16 win over the UCLA Bruins on Friday night, Shenault was asked about being 4-0, and he replied saying that it was just another day in the office.

Keeping that mindset inside the locker room will bode well for the Buffs. They can't start celebrating now. Of course, they can celebrate after a game -- that's different. But patting themselves on the back during the week will not be a good thing for this team.

But for us on the outside looking in on the program, there sure are reasons to get excited. The teams CU has played have had poor records; we all know that. But three of the four games were blowouts, and the one close game was in an epic rivalry game on the road.

The Buffs' are 4-0 for the first time since 1998.

"They just don’t really blink," head coach Mike MacIntyre said postgame. "They are really calm. They keep playing. They are a physical group. They believe in each other. Hopefully we’ll keep doing that down the road."

