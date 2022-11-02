It's not common to see recruits make a commitment to a school that has gone through an in-season coaching change. Jordan Shaw proved that it can happen when he announced his pledge to Colorado late Tuesday evening. The two-way California playmaker used one of his five official visits on a trip to Boulder last weekend when the Buffaloes faced Arizona State.

That trip in itself was a bit of a rarity in the recruiting world. You don't often see prospects take official visits during a season that could end with a new staff in place. Under interim head coach Mike Sanford, however, the Buffs have continued to push forward with a business-as-usual approach bringing in many notable visitors in recent weeks.

Shaw was one of a handful of official visitors to make the trip out to Boulder since Karl Dorrell was removed as the CU's head coach.

A coaching staff in limbo isn't simply going to stop doing its job, so the Buffs have charged forward hoping to add even more pieces to what is still a large class for 2023.

So, Shaw decided to make the trip out to see the Buffs last weekend and he didn't regret it.