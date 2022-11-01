Jordan Shaw picked up some big offers early in the process with schools such as USC, Oregon, Utah and Washington jumping into the mix, but he ultimately took his time with the process. Over the weekend, the two-way athlete from Southern California found his home.

Shaw took an official visit to Colorado, and Tuesday he announced his decision to commit to the Buffaloes. The 6-foot prospect, who plays both receiver and defensive back at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey, is the first recruit to give the program a commitment since the dismissal of Karl Dorrell as head coach.

The change in leadership in Boulder has not slowed down the remaining staff members from continuing to pursue targets in the 2023 class, and Shaw emerged his fall as a priority target for the Buffs.

The three-star recruit, who ended up with offers from most of the schools in the Pac-12 plus Colorado State, Fresno State and Nevada among others, has helped his team put together an outstanding season.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias will begin its postseason run this week, and it has managed to reach 8-1 in large part because of Shaw's success on both sides of the ball. He leads the team with 470 yards receiving and 9 receiving touchdowns to go with 4 rushing scores as well. Defensively, he has a team-high 2 interceptions this season to go along with 16 tackles.



He's also averaged 55 yards on a handful of punt returns during his senior season.

Shaw is the 17th overall commitment for the Buffs in the 2023 class and the fifth recruit from California in the cycle for the program. The newest CU commit will square off against another future Buffs player when Shaw's team faces quarterback commit Ryan Staub's team from West Ranch High School this Friday.