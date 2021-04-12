CUSportsNation - Jayle Stacks embracing Swiss Army Knife role at tailback with the Buffs

Suffice to say, Colorado's tailbacks room is robust in terms of personnel at the disposal of offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini .

It currently contains reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard, the Buffs' leading rusher from 2019 in Alex Fontenot and former blue chip recruit and prized gem within the 2020 recruiting class, Ashaad Clayton.

And from there, let's not forget about or discount Joe Davis and Deion Smith.

All in all, the Buffaloes will likely face the good problem of having too many solid backs and too little carries to distribute amongst them equally.A pecking order heading into the fall will reveal itself, no doubt.

But while Broussard and Fontenot have proven themselves as dependable performers, Clayton continues to have a chip on his shoulder and Davis and Smith make for nice additional depth pieces, what none of the aforementioned tailbacks possess is a 5-foot-11, 230-pound frame.

Enter Jayle Stacks, the former Cherry Creek standout who earned CHSAA Class 5A Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2019, while also leading the Bruins to a state title and rushing for 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns in the process.

Stacks was featured in a brief clip from Colorado's Friday practice and even in that setting, appears to be a frightening sight running downhill.