CUSportsNation - Jayle Stacks embracing Swiss Army Knife role at tailback with the Buffs

Jayle Stacks embracing Swiss Army Knife role at tailback with the Buffs
Suffice to say, Colorado's tailbacks room is robust in terms of personnel at the disposal of offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.
It currently contains reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard, the Buffs' leading rusher from 2019 in Alex Fontenot and former blue chip recruit and prized gem within the 2020 recruiting class, Ashaad Clayton.
And from there, let's not forget about or discount Joe Davis and Deion Smith.
All in all, the Buffaloes will likely face the good problem of having too many solid backs and too little carries to distribute amongst them equally.A pecking order heading into the fall will reveal itself, no doubt.
But while Broussard and Fontenot have proven themselves as dependable performers, Clayton continues to have a chip on his shoulder and Davis and Smith make for nice additional depth pieces, what none of the aforementioned tailbacks possess is a 5-foot-11, 230-pound frame.
Enter Jayle Stacks, the former Cherry Creek standout who earned CHSAA Class 5A Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2019, while also leading the Bruins to a state title and rushing for 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns in the process.
Stacks was featured in a brief clip from Colorado's Friday practice and even in that setting, appears to be a frightening sight running downhill.
Stacks' role with the Buffs ultimately has yet to be determined, but already he appears to be making a strong case for himself by showcasing versatility and a willingness to do whatever is asked of him.
“He’s a load to bring down and he’s one of those guys that’s a bigger back," Karl Dorrell said. "He’s kind of a utility player for us. He catches the ball well out of the backfield, we get him in the run game with him in the backfield — he does a number of things for us. I would say we’ve been pleasantly surprised with Jayle."
Dorrell using the phrase "pleasantly surprised" is probably fair to say, given Stacks was a two-star recruit committed to Air Force in the fall of 2019.
Stacks certainly would have found a comfortable home within the Falcons' triple option offense.
Now that he's settling in with the Buffaloes, Stacks looks the part of a player who may simply force his way onto the field.
In early 2020, CUSportsNation interviewed Stacks' head coach at Cherry Creek, Dave Logan, who was adamant that his outgoing senior running back would make himself useful at CU.
"(He’s) a powerful, weight room kid and really competitive," Logan said. "He’s a guy that’s going to push right from the start. He will try to find a way to get on the field.”
As of right now, Stacks seems to be working hard towards making Logan's prediction come true.
"He seems like he’s got a comfort level in what we’re doing offensively," Dorrell said. "He’s a lot more comfortable doing a lot of different roles that we’re asking him to play and it was good to see him have a few carries (during Friday’s scrimmage) where he was actually carrying some people running downfield. I’m very, very happy with his progress.”