CUSportsNation recently chatted with Dave Logan, head coach at Cherry Creek High School. Logan in 2019 led the Bruins to an undefeated campaign that culminated with a Class 5A state title, the second such championship he's won since taking the helm at Cherry Creek in 2012. Previously, he coached Mullen High (2003-2011), Chatfield High in Littleton (2000-01) , and from 1993-99, Arvada West. Logan provided solid insight and his general thoughts on two of his recent former players, C Carson Lee and RB Jayle Stacks, both of whom are members of Colorado's 2020 recruiting class. Lee is already on campus in Boulder as a January early enrollee, while Stacks will enroll this upcoming fall. Dave Logan played in the NFL from 1976-1984. After his playing days he began a lengthy radio and sports broadcasting career. Logan is the Voice of the Broncos for KOA NewsRadio (850 AM, 94.1 FM) and a three-time Colorado Sportscaster of the Year winner.

Q: On and off the field, how would you describe Carson Lee? Dave Logan: “Carson is a really athletic, big, powerful young man. He’s got exceptional feet for a guy his size and is really athletic. He’s got great hands — the hands of a tight end — (and) his football IQ is very good. He’s a powerful, really big athlete that has as good of feet as any high school athlete that size. I’ve never had a lineman that size with his feet. He’s got the feet of a kid who might be 50 or 60 pounds lighter.” “He’s a lot of fun. He’s got a great family. When it’s time to work, he goes to work. He loves football, but he’s an excellent student and a very bright young guy. I’m really looking forward to watching him develop at CU.” Q: Jayle Stacks is probably one of the more underrated players in Colorado's 2020 class. What do you like about him and how can he fit into the offensive equation at CU? Dave Logan: “Jayle is pound for pound, probably the strongest player on our team. He’s (up to) over 300 pounds on his (power) clean. He’s a 220-pound back that really has worked very hard in terms of developing his ability with his foot quickness. He’s an unusually big and powerful back that is quicker and faster than you might think by just looking at him. He’s got as good of hands as any back that I’ve had. He can really catch the ball and has TE/WR hands.” "Talking to coach Tucker, they really were excited about getting a bigger back. He wants to play three or four backs, and Jayle when he figures out what (CU) is doing on offense — he’s very bright. He’s got Ivy League grades in terms of his ACT score, but the points I would make are (that he’s) a powerful, weight room kid and really competitive. He’s a guy that’s going to push right from the start. He will try to find a way to get on the field.” Logan's final thoughts on the two players, who will continue their football careers together at Colorado: "Those guys were both captains of an unbeaten, state championship team, and they developed a bond. Jayle was a four-year starter and Carson came after his freshman year from the Western slopes, and was a three-year starter for me. Both of them were team leaders and I think they have great respect for each other. I just think it’s going to be really awesome to see how the develop up in Boulder.” ***