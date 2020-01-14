Cherry Creek head coach Dave Logan breaks down Carson Lee and Jayle Stacks
CUSportsNation recently chatted with Dave Logan, head coach at Cherry Creek High School. Logan in 2019 led the Bruins to an undefeated campaign that culminated with a Class 5A state title, the second such championship he's won since taking the helm at Cherry Creek in 2012.
Previously, he coached Mullen High (2003-2011), Chatfield High in Littleton (2000-01) , and from 1993-99, Arvada West.
Logan provided solid insight and his general thoughts on two of his recent former players, C Carson Lee and RB Jayle Stacks, both of whom are members of Colorado's 2020 recruiting class.
Lee is already on campus in Boulder as a January early enrollee, while Stacks will enroll this upcoming fall.
Dave Logan played in the NFL from 1976-1984. After his playing days he began a lengthy radio and sports broadcasting career. Logan is the Voice of the Broncos for KOA NewsRadio (850 AM, 94.1 FM) and a three-time Colorado Sportscaster of the Year winner.
Q: On and off the field, how would you describe Carson Lee?
Dave Logan: “Carson is a really athletic, big, powerful young man. He’s got exceptional feet for a guy his size and is really athletic. He’s got great hands — the hands of a tight end — (and) his football IQ is very good. He’s a powerful, really big athlete that has as good of feet as any high school athlete that size. I’ve never had a lineman that size with his feet. He’s got the feet of a kid who might be 50 or 60 pounds lighter.”
“He’s a lot of fun. He’s got a great family. When it’s time to work, he goes to work. He loves football, but he’s an excellent student and a very bright young guy. I’m really looking forward to watching him develop at CU.”
Q: Jayle Stacks is probably one of the more underrated players in Colorado's 2020 class. What do you like about him and how can he fit into the offensive equation at CU?
Dave Logan: “Jayle is pound for pound, probably the strongest player on our team. He’s (up to) over 300 pounds on his (power) clean. He’s a 220-pound back that really has worked very hard in terms of developing his ability with his foot quickness. He’s an unusually big and powerful back that is quicker and faster than you might think by just looking at him. He’s got as good of hands as any back that I’ve had. He can really catch the ball and has TE/WR hands.”
"Talking to coach Tucker, they really were excited about getting a bigger back. He wants to play three or four backs, and Jayle when he figures out what (CU) is doing on offense — he’s very bright. He’s got Ivy League grades in terms of his ACT score, but the points I would make are (that he’s) a powerful, weight room kid and really competitive. He’s a guy that’s going to push right from the start. He will try to find a way to get on the field.”
Logan's final thoughts on the two players, who will continue their football careers together at Colorado:
"Those guys were both captains of an unbeaten, state championship team, and they developed a bond. Jayle was a four-year starter and Carson came after his freshman year from the Western slopes, and was a three-year starter for me. Both of them were team leaders and I think they have great respect for each other. I just think it’s going to be really awesome to see how the develop up in Boulder.”
Grind! @CUBuffsFootball OL @CarsonLee75 @Jake_Wiley14 working hard to perfect craft! #DungeonFamily #JuiceSquad pic.twitter.com/mYefTyMkCD— CoachMcChesney • FB Development • CFBRecruiting (@SixZeroAcademy) January 8, 2020
On the note of Lee, we've all known how much of a beast he is on the football field, but Logan doubtless gives really good insight as to exactly why he is so good. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see how a coach like Chris Kapilovic found himself very interested in a player such as Lee.
I think those two are going to form a very solid working relationship. Lee's got the mass and size, he's got good mechanics — I'm not saying playing college ball is going to be a breeze for him, not by any stretch of the imagination, yet what I do think is that Lee will be a guy who won't need much of a push to get acclimated to working out, practicing and handling everything that goes with the day to day doings of a college football player at CU.
I think he'll fit in quite nicely this spring ad by the time of fall camp, be ready to really force a conversation around him seeing the field as a freshman to be had.
As for Stacks, he is going to eventually have the collegiate career that'll allow him to look back and laugh at his a two-star rating coming out of high school. Tucker and Co. didn't go after him and eventually flip him from the Air Force Academy for nothing — obviously they see something in him.
And that "something" undoubtedly is a combination of his sheer size, underrated speed, and potentially how he can be a Swiss army knife for the Buffaloes and do a lot of different things.
Interesting that Logan notes Tucker down the line wants to play multiple backs. The way I see it, having a guy like Stacks on the field could for one be a quick solution to the struggles CU had in punching the ball into the end zone from within the 10-yard line.
Feed the ball to Stacks and let him power his way closer to the goal line. Pin him as the lead blocker so he can aid other RBs in moving the ball. I think Logan is totally correct in that Stacks, with his competitive nature and widespread skillset, will make an argument for himself to see playing time early.
He just seems like he can do so, so much.