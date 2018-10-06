It's game day in Boulder. The Buffaloes host the Sun Devils in a crucial Pac-12 South matchup, and CUSportsNation.com has you covered.

Who: Arizona State vs Colorado

When: 2:00 PM MT

Where: Boulder, Colorado | Folsom Field

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (Stream here)

How to listen: Click here | KOA AM 850

---

