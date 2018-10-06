Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-06 09:53:34 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Game Day: Arizona State vs Colorado

CUSportsNation.com
Staff

It's game day in Boulder. The Buffaloes host the Sun Devils in a crucial Pac-12 South matchup, and CUSportsNation.com has you covered.

Who: Arizona State vs Colorado

When: 2:00 PM MT

Where: Boulder, Colorado | Folsom Field

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (Stream here)

How to listen: Click here | KOA AM 850

---

*** Access our live game chat all day by clicking here ***

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Arizona State vs Colorado
Team content Top message board discussion Recruiting stories

Exclusive Q&A with Chiaverini

Colorado recruits who go to Nebraskaa

Datona Jackson commits to CU

Know the Foe: ASU

Huskers and Frost

Big recruiting weekend vs ASU

Colorado Buffaloes Notebook

How good is CU really?

Four-star WR updates CU commitment

Is Montez the best QB in the Pac-12?

Changing my mind about ASU?

CU commit tracker
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}