It's Game Day: Arizona State vs Colorado
It's game day in Boulder. The Buffaloes host the Sun Devils in a crucial Pac-12 South matchup, and CUSportsNation.com has you covered.
Who: Arizona State vs Colorado
When: 2:00 PM MT
Where: Boulder, Colorado | Folsom Field
How to watch: Pac-12 Network (Stream here)
How to listen: Click here | KOA AM 850
---
*** Access our live game chat all day by clicking here ***
Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
Arizona State vs Colorado
|Team content
|Top message board discussion
|Recruiting stories
GAMEDAY— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) October 6, 2018
📍Boulder
📆Saturday, Oct. 6
🕒2:00 pm MT
📺 @Pac12Network
👂https://t.co/Nx9mqhyLrc #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/rWbFLJYBc7