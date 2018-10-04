Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-04 15:00:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado Buffaloes Football: Big recruiting weekend on tap

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Know the Foe: Will Herm Edwards, ASU upset Colorado?

Rivals250 WR Huffman-Dixon back on the field; talks Colorado commitment

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Hw4i1bzta8a8xykistbf
La'Vontae Shenault
Rivals.com

Desoto (Texas) wide receiver and Texas Tech commit La'Vontae Shenault will be officially visiting Colorado this weekend, sources tell CUSportsNation.com.

The brother of star Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault has visited CU on a number of occasions in the past couple of years, but he committed to Texas Tech back in June. However, the Buffs will get to make their case to the talented 6-foot-1, 186-pound prospect this weekend.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}