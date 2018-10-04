Desoto (Texas) wide receiver and Texas Tech commit La'Vontae Shenault will be officially visiting Colorado this weekend, sources tell CUSportsNation.com.

The brother of star Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault has visited CU on a number of occasions in the past couple of years, but he committed to Texas Tech back in June. However, the Buffs will get to make their case to the talented 6-foot-1, 186-pound prospect this weekend.