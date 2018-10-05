Q&A with Colorado Buffaloes OC Darrin Chiaverini
Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini chatted with CUSportsNation.com for an exclusive interview, covering a number of topics surrounding CU football.
Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
What are Arizona State's biggest strengths defensively?
Chiaverini: They bring a lot of pressure on defense. They're going to give you a lot of different looks. It's kind of in the Rocky Long mold; their defensive coordinator coached at San Diego State for a long time. He knows that system real well. They want to play man-to-man coverage in the secondary. They want to be able to get to your quarterback, and they do a good job. They're aggressive.
Going up-tempo has been the identity of this offense, but against UCLA, you had a couple of long, five minute touchdown drives. Can you tell me about the versatility on your offense in terms of going fast as well as being able to slow it down?
Chiaverini: Even when we had those long drives, we were still calling it fast. We were still getting lined up pretty fast. We were just hitting eight yard runs, seven yard runs -- it was more of moving the ball downfield. We'd love to score quickly, but sometimes the defense doesn't allow you to do that. I thought our guys did a really good job of taking what the defense was giving us, and we were hitting the quick passes. Travon McMillian is a guy who has really impressed me early in the season. He's making guys miss in the hole and getting tough yards.
How has Juwann Winfree looked this week and what's his status for Saturday?
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news