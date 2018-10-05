CUSportsNation.com

Chiaverini : They bring a lot of pressure on defense. They're going to give you a lot of different looks. It's kind of in the Rocky Long mold; their defensive coordinator coached at San Diego State for a long time. He knows that system real well. They want to play man-to-man coverage in the secondary. They want to be able to get to your quarterback, and they do a good job. They're aggressive.

Chiaverini: Even when we had those long drives, we were still calling it fast. We were still getting lined up pretty fast. We were just hitting eight yard runs, seven yard runs -- it was more of moving the ball downfield. We'd love to score quickly, but sometimes the defense doesn't allow you to do that. I thought our guys did a really good job of taking what the defense was giving us, and we were hitting the quick passes. Travon McMillian is a guy who has really impressed me early in the season. He's making guys miss in the hole and getting tough yards.