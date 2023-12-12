The writing had been on the wall since the weekend, but Tuesday Indiana offensive lineman Matthew Bedford made the news official. He's coming to Colorado.

The senior from Memphis has spent the entirety of his five-year career with the Hoosiers, but has committed to the Buffs after a weekend visit in Boulder. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound guard is now the fifth offensive lineman to announce his transfer to CU since last week.

Deion Sanders and his staff have made it a point to quickly rebuild what had been one of the most problematic offensive lines in the country during the 2023 season, and Bedford is the latest proven piece to join the fray.

Like his teammate and fellow new CU transfer commit Kahlil Benson, who committed to the Buffs Saturday while on his official visit to Boulder, comes to the Buffs with extensive experience.

Bedford worked alongside Benson on the right side of the Indiana offensive line making 11 starts and playing in 12 games at right guard. He's made 39 starts over the course of his five-year career in Bloomington and has played every position except center at the college level giving new CU offensive line coach Phil Loadholt some flexibility with how to use him next season.

The new CU transfer would not have any remaining eligibility, however, he missed most of the 2022 campaign after tearing his ACL in the season opener.

That has allowed him to have an extra season of eligibility giving Colorado a four-year starter to help bolster the offensive line for 2024.

The Buffs have now added six potential instant-impact offensive linemen in the last week with Bedford and Benson joining a group that also includes Tyler Johnson (Houston), Yakiri Walker (Connecticut) and highly-touted left guard Justin Mayers (UTEP). All those transfers are in addition to a recent commitment from five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who gave CU his pledge last week.

Colorado has now made seven additions through the transfer portal this offseason as Sanders and his staff try and build from a 4-8 start in Year 1 of the new era for the Buffs.