The first quarter raised the question of “What’s going on?” as Colorado's defense held USC to 8 total yards on 12 plays, but quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans came back quickly scoring three touchdowns and a field goal in the second quarter while rolling the Buffs from there, winning 55-17 in Los Angeles.

Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout had more of the same struggles, finishing 11-of-24 passing for 124 yards, 0 touchdowns and an interception while also rushing in for a score and losing a costly fumble deep in Buffs territory. Meanwhile, Alex Fontenot had his best game of the season with 108 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries plus a 16-yard reception with Deion Smith inactive.

Ultimately, as expected, the No. 8-ranked Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) were just too much for the Buffs (1-9, 1-5) as the hosts ultimately covered the 34.5-point spread with a final touchdown in the last minute.

The Trojans utilized their various offensive weapons, specifically former Buff Brenden Rice. He recovered from some early struggles (including losing a post route to Nikko Reed in the first quarter for what was only Williams' second interception of the season), but he showed off against his former teammates from there with an acrobatic sideline grab that needed replay reversal to show he got his foot down, a 32-yard touchdown reception and 3 catches for 70 yards overall.

The Buffs couldn’t stop Williams at the goal line as he scored easily on 2-yard and 4-yard runs in the second quarter to get the Trojans going after they managed only a safety in the first quarter.

As the pocket collapsed, the Buffs’ front couldn’t get their hands on him as he maneuvered effectively and connected with one of his many receivers, showing why he's a Heisman Trophy candidate in finishing with 268 passing yards and 3 touchdowns through the air plus the 2 rushing scores.

Colorado led 3-2 after that wonky first quarter, but it quickly unraveled, including a Shrout fumbling inside the Buffs' own 10-yard line on a sack from Tuli Tuipulotu, leading to Williams' second rushing score in the span of 2 minutes, 14 seconds.

Rice's touchdown catch on the next USC series pushed the lead to 23-6 and the Trojans tacked on a field goal before halftime to continue separating.

USC finished with 531 yards in total offense and Colorado ended with 259.

The Trojans lost star running back Travis Dye to a season-ending leg injury late in the first half, but Austin Jones found his way through the box and finished with 74 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards with touchdown catch.

Colorado's long season continues.

