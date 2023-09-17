Games don't always live up to the hype, but the 2023 edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown won't soon be forgotten. The game between in-state rivals Colorado and Colorado State had a little bit of everything meeting the lofty expectations for the matchup that had been building throughout the week. Shorthanded without star two-way player Travis Hunter, No. 18 Colorado still found a way to earn a victory despite being down by double digits in the fourth quarter. A late 45-touchdown catch from Jimmy Horn Jr. eventually allowed the Buffs to take over down the stretch in what ended up as a 43-35 double overtime win for undefeated CU. In the end, it was walk-on tight end Michael Harrison who played hero as he scored in both overtime periods to help CU secure a victory over the Rams. The game-winner came on a 18-yard completion from Shedeur Sanders to Harrison that was capped with a 2-point conversion from Sanders to Xavier Weaver, who caught a pass for 22 yards to set up the final score. Defensive back Trevor Woods closed the game with an interception before fans rushed the field to signal a 3-0 start for the Buffs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTkQgSlVTVCBMSUtFIFRIQVQgQ09MT1JBRE8gVEFLRVMgQkFDSyBU SEUgTEVBRCBJTiBPVCDwn6asPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DVUJ1ZmZzRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENVQnVm ZnNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lvY0VxNUhM cU0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb2NFcTVITHFNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDMyOTE3MDk1 NTgyMzk0MjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE3LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Once down by 11 points, CU's pivotal drive in the game came late in the fourth quarter. After being pinned back to its own 2-yard line, Colorado spent the next two minutes marching down the field. A 22-yard completion to Tar'Varish Dawson followed by a 26-yard connection between Sanders and Weaver led to the 45-yard score for Horn to cap the 98-yard game-tying scoring drive. For a big portion of the night, Colorado fell to the pressures of a Colorado State team that came to gain respect in the rivalry. This wasn’t the same team that played Washington State. Colorado’s offensive performance lulled for the better part of three quarters after the first quarter’s 14 points, the Buffs next score came on a field goal at the beginning of the fourth. To put in further perspective, the Buffs were on CSU’s 2-yard line. What may have likely crushed Colorado's momentum was Travis Hunter getting injured on a late hit. He was transported to a hospital for further evaluation not long after that play. Shedeur Sanders, a guy who can eliminate third-and-long according to Pete Thamel, fell to the faults of his offensive line turning this matchup into a game of difficult inches. Colorado State defenders had the Buffs offense covered on the ground and in the air as Colorado settled for field goals in two crucial fourth quarter drives before eventually breaking through. Sanders finished the game with 348 yards passing and 4 touchdown passes on 38 completions plus an interception. The showdown’s first quarter had enough action to fill a full four quarters as the chippy pregame translated into both the Buffs and Rams coming out swinging (literally). Penalties taxed the Rams offense, collecting 8 for 88 yards during the duration of the quarter, Sanders threw his first interception, Rams’ cornerback Ron Hardge III had a 45-yard scoop and score, Shilo Sanders almost recorded two interceptions and much more in between.