Colorado star two-way player Travis Hunter left Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury after being hit in the midsection after attempting to catch a pass in the first quarter of Saturday's Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Emotions ran high during the rivalry matchup as tempers boiled over even before the game kicked off at Folsom Field. The two teams had to be separated after getting into a small shoving match at midfield, and that intensity bled into the game.

There were several instances that ended with players from Colorado and Colorado State taking part in jawing matches. However, Hunter ended up seeing the brunt of the negative side of the rivalry matchup.

After a pass from Shedeur Sanders intended for Hunter down the left sideline ended with an incompletion, the Buffs two-way star took a shot on a late hit from Rams safety Henry Blackburn.