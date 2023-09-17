Colorado star Travis Hunter taken to hospital for evaluation after late hit
Colorado star two-way player Travis Hunter left Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury after being hit in the midsection after attempting to catch a pass in the first quarter of Saturday's Rocky Mountain Showdown.
Emotions ran high during the rivalry matchup as tempers boiled over even before the game kicked off at Folsom Field. The two teams had to be separated after getting into a small shoving match at midfield, and that intensity bled into the game.
There were several instances that ended with players from Colorado and Colorado State taking part in jawing matches. However, Hunter ended up seeing the brunt of the negative side of the rivalry matchup.
After a pass from Shedeur Sanders intended for Hunter down the left sideline ended with an incompletion, the Buffs two-way star took a shot on a late hit from Rams safety Henry Blackburn.
A personal foul penalty was called after the play, but the damage had been done. Hunter immediately went down in pain and grabbed his midsection before throwing off his helmet.
Hunter would return to the game after that play, which took place with 4:53 left to play in the first quarter, but eventually CU officials told reporters at Folsom Field that the Buffs star had been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
The Rams led CU, 14-7, at the time of the play and the exact injury to Hunter remains unknown.
Hunter entered Saturday's game as the team's second-leading receiver 14 catches for 192 yards receiving in addition to having 7 tackles, an interception and a pair of pass breakups from his cornerback position.
He caught 2 passes for 21 yards and had a pair of tackles before leaving Saturday's game.