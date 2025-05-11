Four-star LB Duyon Forkpa recaps his Colorado visit

IMG Academy has been one of the main high schools in focus for Deion Sanders since he arrived at Colorado as the head coach. The top program based in Florida brings talent from around the country in to be part of the team making it a prime location for schools looking to recruit some of the best prospects in the country.

Current Buffs such as Jordan Seaton, London Merritt and Alexander McPherson are some of the IMG Academy alums, and Colorado is in pursuit of others in the current recruiting cycle.

A couple of those targets were on campus over the weekend as linebacker Duyon "DQ" Forkpa and offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr both made the trek to Boulder for official visits with the Buffs.

Colorado continues to be highly selective with its high school recruiting, but both both recruits have emerged as priorities for the coaching staff.

Forkpa was offered by CU linebackers coach Andre' Hart back in February, and he continues to build on his bond with the Buffs' coaches. His weekend trip to Boulder helped him make an even stronger connection with Hart and the rest of the staff.