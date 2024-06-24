The 6-foot-4, 315-pound guard garnered a lot of attention during his recruitment coming in as the No. 16-ranked interior offensive lineman prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 10-ranked player in Tennessee. He collected 54 offers and narrowed his top-10 programs to Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Clemson, Auburn, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mizzou, Georgia and Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and his staff made a strong impression over CU’s pivotal recruiting weekend which followed Gooden’s commitment to the Buffs.

After an official visit in Boulder over the weekend, 2025 four-star OL Chauncey Gooden made his commitment to Colorado.

Gooden completed his third year as a starter this past season at Lipscomb Academy and contributed in the Division II-AA state championships in 2021 and 2022. Also in 2022, Gooden took a visit to Jackson State which was then coached by Sanders.

Gooden is the Buffs’ third four-star commitment alongside Alex Graham and Mantrez Walker and fourth commitment in the 2025 class with Corbin Laisure. Laisure, Graham and Walker all visited Boulder this past weekend.

From the pass protection trials during the 2023 season, Gooden’s 4-star talent is a positive sign for the future caliber of talent Sanders and his staff look to bring to the offensive line.

“These are probably going to be the hardest recruiting pictures y’all ever seen,” Gooden said in an Instagram Live video.

Fellow visitor and the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class quarterback Julian Lewis was featured in one of the photos from Gooden’s CU visit.