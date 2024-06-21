Coming off his most recent visit at Auburn, Lewis will be taking his third and final recruiting visit to Colorado before returning home and making his final decision though he has no specific timeline. Alongside Lewis, four-star prospects and current 2025 commits will also be visiting CU this weekend.

On the hunt for Colorado’s future quarterback, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are gearing up for a pivotal recruiting weekend hosting 2025 five-star quarterback Julian Lewis on an official visit to Boulder.

Lewis has secured his standing as Rivals' No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class after completing 66.4% of his passes for 3,094 yards with 48 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 2023 for Carrollton High School in Georgia. The current USC commit is still assessing his options, and before Lewis comes to a conclusion, Sanders and his staff look to make one lasting and final impression on the elite quarterback.

“At this point, we’re looking forward to coming off Colorado and have an after-action review to sit down and see what are we taking away from this and then close it out,” his father TC Lewis told Rivals on June 18. “There’s not going to be a lot of confusion in this. It’s more -- these are the options and then we move from there.”

With Lewis headlining the Buffs’ recruiting weekend, here’s a look at the other prospects who will be joining him in Boulder for a visit: