Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ Week 7 press conference

After recently defeating the Knights, the Buffs are now moving in on one of their defensive line commits.
Watch the latest episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast.
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman discusses the latest with the recent Buffs visitor who will be back in Boulder this month.
The Buffs are now among the favorites to land the cornerback from Baltimore.
Robert Livingston and the Colorado defense have been a revelation in 2024, one year after being a glaring weakness.
After recently defeating the Knights, the Buffs are now moving in on one of their defensive line commits.
Watch the latest episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast.
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman discusses the latest with the recent Buffs visitor who will be back in Boulder this month.