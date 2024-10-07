Mailbag: Answering your questions about Colorado football and basketball

As Colorado gets back to work following a bye after five weeks of football, it's a great opportunity to take a moment and take some questions from you, our CU Sports Report subscribers.





Head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffs currently sit 2-0 in the Big 12 and 4-1 overall. Each week has presented challenges and a new piece to the puzzle of what this team is capable of. On another end of campus, head coach Tad Boyle and his new-look team are gearing up for a new season in arguably the best conference in college basketball.





Here are some questions gathered from our message boards with insight from our staff members, Nicolette Edwards and Troy Finnegan.