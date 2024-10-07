Mailbag: Answering your questions about Colorado football and basketball

As Colorado gets back to work following a bye after five weeks of football, it's a great opportunity to take a moment and take some questions from you, our CU Sports Report subscribers.
Head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffs currently sit 2-0 in the Big 12 and 4-1 overall. Each week has presented challenges and a new piece to the puzzle of what this team is capable of. On another end of campus, head coach Tad Boyle and his new-look team are gearing up for a new season in arguably the best conference in college basketball.
Here are some questions gathered from our message boards with insight from our staff members, Nicolette Edwards and Troy Finnegan.
Who is likely to become the No. 1 go-to CU running back?
Nikki: Isaiah Augustave currently leads the Buffs' running backs with 117 yards this season and has led Colorado’s rushing attack in the last two games against Baylor and UCF. While Augustave has racked up more yards recently, Dallan Hayden will likely take that all-purpose back role as begins to get back into the flow following an injury. Hayden played his first game back since suffering a high ankle sprain against Nebraska and he fared well with 11 carries, 33 yards and a touchdown.
However, so far this season, Colorado is trying to find its identity in the run game and running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell has maintained a two or three-back rotation with Micah Welch, Augustave and Hayden, when he’s healthy. All three have contributed in different ways with Welch leading all backs in touchdowns (three), Hayden with the most receiving yards (41) and Augustave with the most total yards and yards per carry (6.0).