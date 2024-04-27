Colorado held its annual spring game during Saturday’s Black and Gold day, where fans got their first look at the second iteration of Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes. The Buffs showcased new looks on offense and defense under coordinators Pat Shurmur and Robert Livingston, and some of the new faces on both sides were showing out on a rainy day at Folsom Field. Here were our top five takeaways from Saturday’s showcase (which officially ended in a 28-24 edge for the offense, using an adjusted scoring system). RELATED: Watch the postgame press conference with Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Charlie Offerdahl | Full transcript of Deion Sanders' comments

Both coordinators played things pretty close to the vest

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said he wasn’t going to show a lot of the new stuff that the Buffs have been doing with their offense, instead reusing a lot of what they carried over from last season along with “some wrinkles for the fans”. Aside from a few reverses from the second unit, it turns out both sides of the ball were content keeping things pretty vanilla. Offensively, the starting unit for the Buffs did a lot of the same things seen last season. They lined up in mostly 10 personnel with four receivers and a running back and ran mostly quick-game passes with a few downfield shots to FAU transfer LaJohntay Wester out of the slot. Shedeur Sanders found Wester on the first series for a 24-yard score in the back of the end zone, and the starters moved the ball efficiently for most of the afternoon.

On defense, new coordinator Robert Livingston didn’t reveal too much either, sticking to mostly four-man pressures with traditional cover-1 man coverages with some zone coverage mixed in. Overall, the day wasn’t too revealing on what the Buffs are going to do schematically this fall.

LaJohntay Wester is going to catch a lot of passes this fall

Despite the lack of flair offensively when it comes to the play calls, one man continued to stick out. Wester repeatedly got open against all types of coverages, and Shedeur Sanders found him over and over again down the field.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaGVkZXVyU2Fu ZGVycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2hlZGV1clNhbmRlcnM8L2E+ IOKeoe+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xhX3dlc3Rl cj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbGFfd2VzdGVyPC9hPiDwn5W6PGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6IFBhYy0xMiBOZXR3b3JrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9iSDRhWkt5RE13Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYkg0YVpLeURNdzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xvcmFkbyBCdWZmYWxvZXMgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDVUJ1 ZmZzRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1VC dWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg0MzAyNTM3NTEzODczNzM4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK