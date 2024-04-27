On how they handled the bad weather:

“We are built to handle adversity. We give them messages every day we practice, every day in the facility, and we’re trying to raise men that can handle adversity, that can handle the unexpected. We already know what we had. That was just an opportunity for our fanbase nationally to see us do some things that we really don’t wanna show you. So we kept everything really simplistic and we just went out there—thank God no one was injured, no one was hurt. I don’t think anyone’s even in the training room except just getting ice and getting their former injuries treated. But it was a good display of talent I believe."

On Isaiah Hardge filling in at running back:

“Isaiah is an athlete. This is a kid who came, receiver, flipped over to defensive back because we were desolate at that position. He went back and blessed us and played running back for us and got it done. He’s an athlete, he’s a ball player. You’re never gonna see him late for anything, you’re never gonna see him uncommitted, you’re never gonna see him with problems with grades. Yes sir, no sir kind of guy. Always on time. I love the young man, I really do. He went out there and displayed his versatility tremendously. I love what he brings to the table, offensively or defensively.”

On giving Charlie Offerdahl a scholarship:

“Wow. Teary-eyed. I was in there boo-hooing like I was part of the family, which I feel like I’m part of the family. He was raised correctly, wonderful mother and father who supported him 100% of the way. His brother is gonna follow in his footsteps with his toughness and physicality and stick-to-it-iveness. 4.0 student, honor roll student. Charlie is the prototype man. He’s a man. I love what he stands for, I love who he is, I love what he’s about, and we wanted to trick him. I told him a couple of days ago, I think he’s gonna win player of the spring. That’s the way we tricked him into bringing his parents over. And it was a tremendous moment. But it was nothing that we gave him. He took it. He flat out took it and he earned it and he deserved it. So God bless him, and I told the team at the conclusion of the game, who’s next? Which walk-on is next? Because we’ve got room and we’ve got time.”