Carter Stoutmire's dad, Omar, had a lengthy NFL career that spanned a decade and took him to different locations. It started, however, in Dallas with the Cowboys where he crossed paths with two important people who will now shape his son's future.

Carter Stoutmire committed to Colorado on Tuesday after taking a weekend visit to Boulder. He recently backed away from his longtime commitment to Arizona upon receiving an offer from CU and taking the visit with the program.

Omar Stoutmire played with both Deion Sanders and Kevin Mathis, CU's new defensive backs coach, with the Cowboys, so having an opportunity to play for both coaches with the Buffs is something he couldn't pass up.

"Actually, me and Coach Prime and some of the coaches on staff, our relationships go all the way back to when I was a baby," Stoutmire said. "So that really helped a lot. This really picked up when I heard a few weeks back before when I heard they were about to go there. That kind of started the whole process of me getting the idea of going there.

"Then once they finally got there, they started recruiting me. I went out there for that visit and that was pretty much it after that."

Mathis' son, Kaleb, committed to play for the Buffs right around the time Stoutmire announced his own pledge to the program.