"It feels good knowing that the process is over with, knowing that I've got a home to go to in January," Mathis told CU Sports Report. "It's been a lot going on with moving around, with the JSU stuff and transitioning up to Colorado."

But for the younger Mathis, a two-star ATH from Arlington, Texas, it was a celebratory capper to wild month for he and his family.

Kaleb Mathis' announcement of his Colorado commitment Tuesday came as no surprise, as his father Kevin Mathis has been the defensive backs coach for Deion Sanders the last few years at Jackson State and had followed him to Boulder.

So what excites him most about what he sees the Buffaloes building?

"Just the winning culture that I know is about to come," he said.

Mathis doesn't know yet what position he'll play, whether it be receiver or safety/cornerback, but it sounded more likely that he would end up with his father as his position coach.

"Really, I don't know yet. We'll determine that when we get there depending on what the needs are or see where I fit best in the system," Mathis said. "I would say I'm a playmaker with the ball in my hands. Anytime the team needs a play, they can count on me."

But, he added, of having his father on staff ...

"It's going to be great knowing that he'll give me the coaching I need and he won't take it easy on me. He'll hold me accountable," Mathis said.

Mathis was on campus over the weekend for Colorado's big recruiting event and he said he could feel the momentum of what the Buffs are building.

"It was fun. Everybody was excited to be there and it was just like a family environment everybody wanted to be a part of," he said.