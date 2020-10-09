CUSportsNation - Dorrell + players confident that discipline will be strong in quasi bubble

Today, following Colorado's first day of fall camp, head coach Karl Dorrell and Miguel Rueda, the team's director of health and performance, confirmed that the entire football team, beginning tonight, will begin a two-week period of living together in a hotel. The intention is to form a quasi bubble environment in similar fashion to what the NBA and NHL have done. Dorrell and players expressed confidence that strict discipline will be maintained.

Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell at a workout session near the end of September (Courtesy of Colorado football)

An obvious question that arises regarding the Buffs being inserted into an essential bubble has to do with 100-plus college-age students being able to feasibly maintain discipline, social distance and stay within their assigned space. For Dorrell, given that Colorado's season for a long time wasn't going to happen this fall, the mutual recognition amongst players that everyone's individual actions and decisions are impacting the end goal of hitting the field and hosting UCLA on Nov. 7 is reason enough for the team to stay disciplined. "They understand and they get it," he said. "They understand why it’s important to do things within the protocol that we’re doing it so that it can give us a chance to be healthy at the start of the season.” Furthermore, the players are not naive. They've most likely been able to take a look at professional sports examples to see how beneficial a bubble is to conducting a season in the most safe, uninterrupted manner. “I think it our players have seen, with the NBA and NHL bubbling and that’s why they’re able to complete a season, I think they get that and get why we’re doing it," Dorrell said. "We try to keep everybody as healthy as we can and still are operating under the Boulder ordinance in terms of things that are really specific for us to do."

“Having guys like myself and other guys on the team step up and stress that bigger picture — I don’t think with this team we have to worry too much about people going out and breaking the rules.” — Senior ILB Nate Landman

"I think this bubble will help us. It’s different — you get a chance to be with all of your brothers — being in a hotel where you can talk to each other, have fun with each other and love each other." — Senior WR K.D. Nixon