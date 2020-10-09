CUSportsNation - The Buffs released a pre-camp pencil depth chart with some notable changes

As Karl Dorrell finally takes the field for the first time with the Buffs, the team released a pencil depth chart preceding the beginning of fall camp. There were a number of interesting tidbits within it and a few position changes worth discussing.

As was expected, with the quarterback battle wide open and truly anyone's game, the starter was left open-ended, with Tyler Lytle OR Sam Noyer OR Brendon Lewis. Those three will embark on undoubtedly the most interesting — and important — position battle for Colorado this fall camp.

As for the wideouts, senior K.D. Nixon was listed atop the depth chart along with proven sophomore Dimitri Stanley. Daniel Arias beat out the likes of fellow juniors Maurice Bell and Jaylon Jackson for the final top-of-the-depth-chart WR slot.

None of the freshman wideouts that came in with the Class of 2020 were listed as any one of CU's top three receivers but that's a testament to the depth at the position.

Junior Alex Fontenot, after rushing for 874 yards last year, remains atop the depth chart for the tailbacks, followed at the No. 2 spot by sophomore Jaren Mangham, who earned his stripes for the Buffs last year as a true freshman.

The former four-star recruit out of Cass Tech (Detroit, Michigan) rushed for 441 yards and averaged 4.12 yards per carry in 2019.

The Buffaloes have some solid talent returning on the offensive line, led by junior left tackle Will Sherman, whose 836 snaps played in 2019 led CU and is the most among the team's returning o-lineman.

Senior Kary Kutsch, who saw 754 snaps last year, sits atop the depth chart at left guard with Colby Pursell, who missed a number of games during his sophomore campaign last year, set to start at center.

It's the right side of the line that lacks experience, as current No. 1 right guard Kanan Ray and tackle Frank Fillip, both sophomores, saw a combined 23 offensive snaps last year.

As for the tight ends, dependable junior Brady Russell remains the top dog with Luke Stillwell, who blueshirted last season, is listed as second. After them, the three walk-on transfers that ends coach Taylor Embree brought on, Matt Lynch, Nick Fisher and Jake Peters, finish out the depth at the position.