CUSportsNation - The Buffs released a pre-camp pencil depth chart with some notable changes

The Buffs released a pre-camp pencil depth chart with some notable changes
As Karl Dorrell finally takes the field for the first time with the Buffs, the team released a pencil depth chart preceding the beginning of fall camp. There were a number of interesting tidbits within it and a few position changes worth discussing.
Offensively speaking...
As was expected, with the quarterback battle wide open and truly anyone's game, the starter was left open-ended, with Tyler Lytle OR Sam Noyer OR Brendon Lewis. Those three will embark on undoubtedly the most interesting — and important — position battle for Colorado this fall camp.
As for the wideouts, senior K.D. Nixon was listed atop the depth chart along with proven sophomore Dimitri Stanley. Daniel Arias beat out the likes of fellow juniors Maurice Bell and Jaylon Jackson for the final top-of-the-depth-chart WR slot.
None of the freshman wideouts that came in with the Class of 2020 were listed as any one of CU's top three receivers but that's a testament to the depth at the position.
Junior Alex Fontenot, after rushing for 874 yards last year, remains atop the depth chart for the tailbacks, followed at the No. 2 spot by sophomore Jaren Mangham, who earned his stripes for the Buffs last year as a true freshman.
The former four-star recruit out of Cass Tech (Detroit, Michigan) rushed for 441 yards and averaged 4.12 yards per carry in 2019.
The Buffaloes have some solid talent returning on the offensive line, led by junior left tackle Will Sherman, whose 836 snaps played in 2019 led CU and is the most among the team's returning o-lineman.
Senior Kary Kutsch, who saw 754 snaps last year, sits atop the depth chart at left guard with Colby Pursell, who missed a number of games during his sophomore campaign last year, set to start at center.
It's the right side of the line that lacks experience, as current No. 1 right guard Kanan Ray and tackle Frank Fillip, both sophomores, saw a combined 23 offensive snaps last year.
As for the tight ends, dependable junior Brady Russell remains the top dog with Luke Stillwell, who blueshirted last season, is listed as second. After them, the three walk-on transfers that ends coach Taylor Embree brought on, Matt Lynch, Nick Fisher and Jake Peters, finish out the depth at the position.
Join the conversation on CU's pencil depth chart as fall camp gets underway at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless CU fanatics.
As for the defense...
The Buffaloes return all three of their starting defensive lineman, with senior Mustafa Johnson leading that group but is now listed as a tackle as opposed to end. Sophomore Jalen Sami is listed atop the nose guard position while junior Terrance Lang — who led CU in 2019 with six sacks, is the Buff's top end.
Colorado's linebacking corps is mostly comprised of veterans, too, as senior Nate Landman, the team's tackle leader in 2019 (137) is entrenched at the ILB position, flanked by fellow senior Akil Jones, who looks primed for a breakout campaign after earning the starting spot mid-season last year.
Junior Carson Wells will start at the left OLB spot, while JUCO transfer and former Nebraska Cornhusker Guy Thomas enters camp listed as the No. 1 right OLB, edging his fellow junior and JUCO alum Jamar Mongomery.
At the hybrid STAR back, Chris Miller, who was converted from corner, is listed atop the depth chart with freshman Will Anglen right behind him. Anglen played both safety and quarterback in high school and is expected to be one of the Buffs' newcomers most likely to see the field in 2020.
Sophomore Mark Perry, after passing his baptism by fire as a true freshman in 2019, is listed as CU's top strong safety, with junior Isaiah Lewis behind him. Tested senior Derrion Rakestraw will start at free safety, with freshman Toren Pittman listed as the No. 2 at the position.
As for the corners, K.J. Trujillo, who impressed last year as a freshman after injuries ravaged Colorado's secondary, earned the top spot on the left side, with Miami transfer Nigel Bethel at second and freshman Christian Gonzalez at third.
Mekhi Blackmon, back in action after a season-ending shoulder injury a month into his sophomore year, is listed atop the right cornerback depth. Sophomore Tarik Luckett, who stepped in as a freshman last year in his absence, is second, with JUCo transfer Jaylen Striker next at third.
And finally, let's look at CU's specialists...
Aussies James Stefanou and Josh Watts are listed as the team's top kicker and punter, respectively, with Stanley set to handle punt return duties and Nixon taking care of kickoff returns.
Walk-on freshman Travis Drosos has taken the top longsnapping spot on the depth chart, while Arias and Lewis will continue their special teams duties as gunners on punts.
The only two injuries Colorado has coming into camp are to tight end Jared Poplawski and tailback Deion Smith.