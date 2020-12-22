CUSportsNation - Dorrell named Pac-12 Coach of the Year; Tuesday interviews

Karl Dorrell 's winning of the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award highlighted a solid Tuesday full of further accolades that saw 12 Buffaloes win end-of-year honors from the conference.

For Dorrell, hired at CU in late February before the COVID pandemic deprived him of any spring practices, leading the Buffaloes to a 4-1 record and a berth in the Valero Alamo Bowl proved to be reason enough to honor him with the conference coach of the year award.

He becomes the first first-year Pac-12 head coach to win the honor since Chip Kelly did so at Oregon in 2009.

While at UCLA, Dorrell shard the Pac-12 (then Pac-10) Coach of the Year with USC's Pete Carroll.

He becomes the sixth coach at Colorado to win conference coach of the year honors, with Mike MacIntyre being the last CU coach to do so in 2016. Before that, Gary Barnett won the honor from the Big 12 in 2001 and 2004.

Bill McCartney won Big Eight Coach of the Year three times (1985, 1989, 1990) with Eddie Crowder capturing the award from the Big Eight in 1965 and Dal Ward doing so within the Big Seven in 1956.

On Monday, Dorrell was also named one of nine semifinalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, presented by the Football Writers Association of America.

Colorado's league honors trickled down from coach to personnel, as also on Tuesday, sophomore tailback Jarek Broussard was named the Pac-12's Offensive Player of the Year, behind 813 yards of rushing, a 6.3 yards per carry average and a league-best 162.6 yards on the ground per game.