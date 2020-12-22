CUSportsNation - Twelve Buffaloes earn end-of-year accolades from the Pac-12

Twelve Buffaloes earn end-of-year accolades from the Pac-12
Highlighted by sophomore tailback Jarek Broussard, who on top of winning of the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, also earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors, 12 total Buffs earned either first-team, second-team or honorable mention honors from the Pac-12.
First-team All-Pac-12: ILB Nate Landman, RB Jarek Broussard
Broussard is just the sixth player in Colorado program history to earn conference player of the year honors.
The Buffaloes' last player to do so was Chris Brown in 2002 (Big 12) while the other four league POY winners (Big Eight) for CU are Rashaan Salaam (1994), Charles Johnson (1993), Eric Bieniemy (1990) and Darian Hagan (1989).
Broussard's 162.6 yards per game was a Pac-12-best, while his 175.6 all-purpose yards per game average also led the league. In total, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry, rushing for 813 yards and three touchdowns.
For Landman's part, he is the first Colorado player to earn first-team honors in back-to-back honors since the Buffs joined the Pac-12.
Landman led CU with 61 tackles (49 solo) this season, and became just the third player in school history to do so three years in a row, joining Barry Remington (1984-1986) and Greg Biekert (1990-1992).
Second-team All-Pac-12: DT Mustafa Johnson, QB Sam Noyer, OT Will Sherman and for special teams, Jaylon Jackson
Noyer is the first Colorado quarterback to earn first or second-team league honors since Koy Detmer in 1996.
During the regular season, he passed for 1,000 yards, completing 58% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns. Noyer also rushed for five touchdowns this year.
Sherman started every game at left tackle for the Buffs this season, missing a total of six offensive snaps all year, while Jackson's nine special teams points was second on the team this fall.
Pac-12 Honorable Mention: OT Frank Fillip, DE Terrance Lang, safety Isaiah Lewis, OG Casey Roddick, WR Dimitri Stanley and OLB Carson Wells
Fillip was the only Colorado offensive lineman to start all five regular season games and not miss a single snap.
Stanley finished the year with 16 catches for a team-high 249 yards, also leading the team in receptions over 10 yards (12).
Lewis' eight pass breakups was best for the Buffaloes this season and Wells was among the nation's leaders in TFLs with 13.5. He also was second on the team in sacks with 4.5.
Finally, WR Brenden Rice and CB Christian Gonzalez were named honorable mentions for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award.
Rice's two receiving touchdowns was a team-best and he finished the year with six catches for 120 yards. Notably, Rice also had an 81-yard punt return touchdown against Utah.
Gonzalez, named one of Colorado's starting cornerbacks coming out of fall camp, recorded 19 tackles, a third down stop and a pass breakup this year.