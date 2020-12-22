CUSportsNation - Twelve Buffaloes earn end-of-year accolades from the Pac-12

Highlighted by sophomore tailback Jarek Broussard , who on top of winning of the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, also earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors, 12 total Buffs earned either first-team, second-team or honorable mention honors from the Pac-12.

Broussard is just the sixth player in Colorado program history to earn conference player of the year honors.

The Buffaloes' last player to do so was Chris Brown in 2002 (Big 12) while the other four league POY winners (Big Eight) for CU are Rashaan Salaam (1994), Charles Johnson (1993), Eric Bieniemy (1990) and Darian Hagan (1989).

Broussard's 162.6 yards per game was a Pac-12-best, while his 175.6 all-purpose yards per game average also led the league. In total, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry, rushing for 813 yards and three touchdowns.

For Landman's part, he is the first Colorado player to earn first-team honors in back-to-back honors since the Buffs joined the Pac-12.

Landman led CU with 61 tackles (49 solo) this season, and became just the third player in school history to do so three years in a row, joining Barry Remington (1984-1986) and Greg Biekert (1990-1992).