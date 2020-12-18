CUSportsNation - Dialing down the fouls a key area of improvement required of Jabari Walker

As the 2020-2021 preseason progressed, it became more and more clear that forward Jabari Walker was looking like the player within CU's Class of 2020 that was the best developed, per what Tad Boyle and teammates were saying about him.

Now five games into the season, that has turned out to be true indeed, with Walker's 14.2 minutes per game comfortably leading the pack among CU's true freshmen.

Fellow forward Tristan da Silva is seeing just over eight minutes per game while guards Nique Clifford and Luke O'Brien have seen 5.9 and 5.4 respective minutes per game.

Walker is currently averaging 8.2 points and 4.8 boards per game for the Buffaloes. He's gotten to the free throw line more than anyone on the team and is shooting 90% (17-of-19) on such attempts.

All in all, he's given Boyle a lot to be hopeful about with such a hot start to his young collegiate career.

“He’s learning what the game is all about and how it’s played," Boyle said. "He’s going to be a great player at Colorado. His teammates love playing with him — that’s what’s really neat to see.”

Walker is currently coming off his best game in a Colorado uniform, as he dropped 15 points and led the team with nine rebounds in a lopsided 91-49 win over Nebraska Omaha on Wednesday, a game in which he played just under 16 minutes.

“(That) just tells you how active Jabari is,” Boyle said. “...He’s a guy that just has a nose for the ball and you can’t teach that. He’s got it. He plays with unbelievable effort — he’s got 15 (points) and nine (rebounds) in 15 minutes, so Jabari kind of imposes his will on the game and plays with a great motor.”

While Boyle and the Buffs have certainly enjoyed the off-the-bench boost that Walker has provided the team, one area in which the 6-foot-8 freshman from Phoenix needs to improve upon is limiting his fouls.

Walker was sound against K-State and Tennessee, being whistled for just one foul in 27 combined minutes played between the two games, but of late, has gotten into foul trouble.

In 13 minutes of action against the UNC Bears, Walker flirted with fouling out, as he was whistled four times. Wednesday vs. Omaha, he had four fouls in just under 16 minutes played.

Walker's statistical output has been solid for Colorado to date, but Boyle knows firsthand that down the stretch, sooner or later, he's going to better manage the quickness in which he's racking up fouls.