CUSportsNation - Buffaloes clobber Omaha, 91-49, improving to 4-1 on the year

Less than 48 hours after throttling in-state adversary UNC, the Buffaloes played host to Nebraska Omaha and in similar fashion to the big win Monday, cruised past the Mavericks to a 91-49 win.

In fact, much transpired vs. Omaha that was akin to how the Buffs got the best of Northern Colorado earlier this week: multiple CU players scoring in the double digits, a well-spread offensive attack and tight defense being aspects that come to mind quickly. CU (4-1) shot a clean 50% from the floor (31-of-62) while holding the visiting Mavs to a meager 31% on the day. The Buffs once more won the battle on the glass, snagging 44 boards compared to Omaha’s 32 and allowed the Mavericks just nine shots from the free throw line. By the time 10 minutes had gone by in the first half, it became apparent that the Buffaloes were going to be able to hit cruise control for the vast majority of the game. On Monday, the Buffs went on 16-0 runs over the Bears in both the first and second half en route to a 36-point margin of victory. Colorado continued that trend against the Mavs, posting runs of 16-0 and 10-0 in the first half alone and another of 11 in the final half Wednesday. “What led to all of this was our defense,” McKinley Wright IV said after the win. “We came out and our focus was to get stops, keep (the Mavericks) out of transition and once we got stops, we (were able to) go on runs.” In the end, while CU didn’t down the most intimidating of opponents, Wednesday’s victory over Omaha serves as another example of just how good Colorado has the potential to be when players other than Wright IV are able to score the ball with regularity. When the clocks read all zeroes, it was Wright IV who once more led the team in points, contributing 17 on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with eight dimes and five rebounds. Ever inching closer to eclipsing the 562 program-best assists set by Jay Humphries (1980-1984), Wright IV now has 544 under his belt and appears well on pace to take ownership of the record by the end of 2020.

Colorado final player and team stats from the win over Omaha (Courtesy of Colorado athletics)

Wright IV was certainly pleased to have not a single turnover accompany his eight assists today on the post game stat sheet. Having frequently detailed the strict offseason focus he put into eliminating turnovers, Wednesday’s perfect game from that vantage point without doubt is a result he hopes to replicate. “I’ve got to keep it up, obviously — we’re only five games in but right now, my turnover numbers are lower than they’ve ever been in my four years here,” Wright IV said. “(Studying) film was the key to everything for me. Nothing’s changed but sitting down and watching film with coaches, trainers and mentors on myself is much more key than people might think.” Four Buffs had 10 or more points, with key performances alongside Wright IV coming from Dallas Walton (14), Jabari Walker (15) and D’Shawn Schwartz (11). Schwartz, who, in 42 total minutes on the hardwood leading into Wednesday afternoon’s tipoff was shooting 1-of-9 and averaging just 1.5 points per game for CU, played aggressively. While he had a quiet second half, he scored 11 points in the opening minutes, draining a three for the first basket of the game seconds into things and driving through traffic to the rim repeatedly. “D’Shawn is so valuable to this team and people around the country see when he’s aggressive, how much better we are,” Wright IV said. “We need him to continue to be aggressive and continue to get him looks and ISO plays for him on the block and on the wing. He’s huge for us.” Walker impressed again, as he posted a new career-high in points today while also leading the team in rebounds with nine. The freshman from Phoenix, AZ logged 16 minutes and had nine rebounds to go along with his 15 points. Overall, his transition to college hoops continues to come along smoothly. “It just tells you how active Jabari is,” Tad Boyle said after the game. “...He’s a guy that just has a nose for the ball and you can’t teach that. He’s got it. He plays with unbelievable effort — he’s got 15 (points) and nine (rebounds) in 15 minutes, so Jabari kind of imposes his will on the game and plays with a great motor.”

True freshman forward Jabari Walker contributed 15 points and nine rebounds in only 16 minutes played (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

