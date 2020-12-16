CUSportsNation - Buffaloes clobber Omaha, 91-49, improving to 4-1 on the year

Buffaloes clobber Omaha, 91-49, improving to 4-1 on the year
Less than 48 hours after throttling in-state adversary UNC, the Buffaloes played host to Nebraska Omaha and in similar fashion to the big win Monday, cruised past the Mavericks to a 91-49 win.
In fact, much transpired vs. Omaha that was akin to how the Buffs got the best of Northern Colorado earlier this week: multiple CU players scoring in the double digits, a well-spread offensive attack and tight defense being aspects that come to mind quickly.
CU (4-1) shot a clean 50% from the floor (31-of-62) while holding the visiting Mavs to a meager 31% on the day. The Buffs once more won the battle on the glass, snagging 44 boards compared to Omaha’s 32 and allowed the Mavericks just nine shots from the free throw line.
By the time 10 minutes had gone by in the first half, it became apparent that the Buffaloes were going to be able to hit cruise control for the vast majority of the game.
On Monday, the Buffs went on 16-0 runs over the Bears in both the first and second half en route to a 36-point margin of victory.
Colorado continued that trend against the Mavs, posting runs of 16-0 and 10-0 in the first half alone and another of 11 in the final half Wednesday.
“What led to all of this was our defense,” McKinley Wright IV said after the win. “We came out and our focus was to get stops, keep (the Mavericks) out of transition and once we got stops, we (were able to) go on runs.”
In the end, while CU didn’t down the most intimidating of opponents, Wednesday’s victory over Omaha serves as another example of just how good Colorado has the potential to be when players other than Wright IV are able to score the ball with regularity.
When the clocks read all zeroes, it was Wright IV who once more led the team in points, contributing 17 on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with eight dimes and five rebounds.
Ever inching closer to eclipsing the 562 program-best assists set by Jay Humphries (1980-1984), Wright IV now has 544 under his belt and appears well on pace to take ownership of the record by the end of 2020.
Wright IV was certainly pleased to have not a single turnover accompany his eight assists today on the post game stat sheet.
Having frequently detailed the strict offseason focus he put into eliminating turnovers, Wednesday’s perfect game from that vantage point without doubt is a result he hopes to replicate.
“I’ve got to keep it up, obviously — we’re only five games in but right now, my turnover numbers are lower than they’ve ever been in my four years here,” Wright IV said. “(Studying) film was the key to everything for me. Nothing’s changed but sitting down and watching film with coaches, trainers and mentors on myself is much more key than people might think.”
Four Buffs had 10 or more points, with key performances alongside Wright IV coming from Dallas Walton (14), Jabari Walker (15) and D’Shawn Schwartz (11).
Schwartz, who, in 42 total minutes on the hardwood leading into Wednesday afternoon’s tipoff was shooting 1-of-9 and averaging just 1.5 points per game for CU, played aggressively.
While he had a quiet second half, he scored 11 points in the opening minutes, draining a three for the first basket of the game seconds into things and driving through traffic to the rim repeatedly.
“D’Shawn is so valuable to this team and people around the country see when he’s aggressive, how much better we are,” Wright IV said. “We need him to continue to be aggressive and continue to get him looks and ISO plays for him on the block and on the wing. He’s huge for us.”
Walker impressed again, as he posted a new career-high in points today while also leading the team in rebounds with nine. The freshman from Phoenix, AZ logged 16 minutes and had nine rebounds to go along with his 15 points.
Overall, his transition to college hoops continues to come along smoothly.
“It just tells you how active Jabari is,” Tad Boyle said after the game. “...He’s a guy that just has a nose for the ball and you can’t teach that. He’s got it. He plays with unbelievable effort — he’s got 15 (points) and nine (rebounds) in 15 minutes, so Jabari kind of imposes his will on the game and plays with a great motor.”
Schwartz’s opening three-pointer proved to be the start of an offensive eruption that didn’t let up throughout the game. Eli Parquet hit a jumper shortly thereafter while threes from Walton and Schwartz put the Buffs up 10-4 at the 17:15 mark.
Wright IV then proceeded to drain a baseline jumper and then a three-pointer 27 seconds apart from each other.
While the Buffs were piling it on and making shots, the Mavericks were struggling to score more than 10 points, a threshold they only passed after 12:23 had gone by in the first half.
By that time, with 7:37 left before the halfway point, the Buffaloes had already established a 32-11 lead.
Omaha managed to keep its deficit lower than 20 points briefly as the first half progressed, but 17 points would be the closest the Mavs would come to Colorado for the rest of the contest.
The Buffs took a 22-point lead into halftime, were up by 30 less than seven minutes into the second half and didn’t look back from there.
A win is a win, and Colorado has chalked up two of them straight in comfortable fashion, but at the end of the day, beating up on inferior opponents warrants a limiting of confetti and celebration in the postgame.
“The price of poke is going up from the standpoint of our opponents,” Boyle said. “(They’re) going to be a little bit more formidable in terms of their size, strength and athleticism. We’ve got to be ready for that and it stars Sunday in (Las) Vegas (against Washington on Dec. 20).”
Up next for Colorado will be a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, to participate in the Far West Classic, held at the T-Mobile Arena. The Buffaloes will face Washington (a non-conference game) on Sunday, Dec. 20 followed by Grand Canyon State on Tuesday night.