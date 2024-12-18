Deion Sanders intends to "finish" coaching career at Colorado

After completing two years, Sanders will have three years remaining on his five-year contract. Within those two years, Sanders and his staff turned a 4-8 2023 season into CU’s first 9-3 season since 2016 and Colorado’s first bowl appearance game since 2020.

While Sanders aims to coach at Colorado for the long haul, athletic director Rick George also is looking to negotiate his contract in order to keep the second-year coach in Boulder. George and Sanders discussed a contract extension after the conclusion of the regular season and will continue to have those discussions once the season is over, per the Daily Camera’s Brian Howell.

“I love Boulder, Colorado,” Sanders told Adam “Pacman” Jones. “I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on. I want to finish here. I want my name on the mountains out there. I want to put my flag down in Colorado.”

With Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter moving on from Colorado, Deion Sanders could have left with them, but this week on The Pacman Jones Show the CU head coach confirmed that he intends to be in Boulder for the foreseeable future.

The progress Colorado has made within just the past two years has been night and day compared to where Colorado football once was when it was sitting at 1-11 in 2022 and unable to exceed five wins in the six seasons prior to Sanders' arrival.

The Buffs are the best they’ve been in a long time with the possibility of a 10-win season plus the program's second ever Heisman trophy winner in its history in Travis Hunter.

Colorado’s stock is up, and it appears that Sanders is just getting started as Year 2 is coming to a close. Sanders and his staff are hitting the portal once again to replenish the roster, and CU filled a pivotal need at quarterback by picking up Liberty QB Kaidon Salters on Wednesday.

Also, following a competitive recruiting battle, five-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed to Colorado last month. There will be an interesting quarterback competition next season, but regardless, securing a Lewis’ commitment is another strong signifier that Sanders will be around in the coming years to coach him.

Sanders has mentioned on multiple occasions that he doesn’t have interest in coaching in the NFL. However, the latest coaching speculation circulating around Sanders is that he has been linked to the 6-8 Dallas Cowboys. On the college level, there has also been speculation that 2-10 Florida State could be an appealing landing spot for Sanders. Being from Fort Myers, Florida and spending ample time in Texas, those two areas may have been of interest for Sanders.

However, he has put the idea of him leaving Colorado for another coaching job speculation to rest as he proclaimed his contentment with Colorado and desire to stay for years to come.

“I love where I am,” Sanders said. “I am elated where I am. I’m happy where I am. I can’t wait to see what the future beholds.”