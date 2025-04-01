Deion Sanders' extension making an impact on the recruiting trail

Coach Deion Sanders’ contract extension is already creating an impact on the recruiting trail.

Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million dollar contract last week solidifying his role at Colorado for the foreseeable future, and his commitment to the Buffs is resonating with prospects, linebackers coach Andre' Hart said he's noticed.

“You got guys who’ve even hit us back and they're giving us the thumbs up and the praise and they want to be here,” Hart said Tuesday. “It's a [recruiting] tactic that I think only works on people who have a little bit of doubt, because any coach can leave at any time, nothing’s guaranteed. But, it’s been exciting because we got a lot of feedback and a lot of people calling us back.”

This offseason the university has invested millions of dollars in Colorado football’s coaching staff with Sanders' extension as well as making defensive coordinator Robert Livingston the highest paid assistant in CU history. Livingston's two-year extension includes $1.5 million this year and $1.6 million in 2026.

These historic contracts, including Sanders’ extension that made him the highest-paid coach in CU football history, are helping reduce hesitancy with coveted recruits. Colorado has the financial resources and key personnel that the university didn’t have in previous years. The program is entering a new chapter and it appears recruits have the Buffs on their list.

Four-star tight end Carson Sneed, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney, senior Campbell wide receiver transfer target Sincere Brown and four-star quarterback Brodie McWhorter are some the especially notable current targets for the Buffs showing strong reciprocated interested.

There's also plenty of room on the roster to yet again add from the transfer portal after the spring.

“Every room is open because we’re always trying to create competition,” Hart said.

Internally, the Buffs were also elated to see Sanders make it official.

“I was so excited,” safety Ben Finneseth said. “It’s going to help us in every aspect, especially recruiting. I had a joke with [Sanders] a little bit yesterday about buying me a yacht or something. With the new money, he has a little bit to spend. But, I’m super excited. It’s going to be great for the program, great for the city of Boulder and I’m super excited for where this place is going."