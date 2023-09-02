When Colorado’s defense stopped TCU on fourth-and-2, an overwhelming feeling came over a sold-out Amon G. Carter Stadium.

In the stands, stunned Horned Frog fans made their way to the exits. On the Buffs’ sideline, tears rolled down defensive ends coach Nick Williams' face while the coaching staff and players celebrated a defining moment in recent Colorado history.

Colorado practiced behind closed doors during its first camp with Deion Sanders in charge. The coaches gave names of players and clips of highlights bled onto social media platforms, but no one couldn’t pinpoint what exactly the Buffs were going to bring down to Fort Worth for their highly anticipated season opener.

What they showed off was an impressive collection of offensive and defensive talent, which paved the way for a record-breaking performance.

Shedeur Sanders broke Colorado’s passing record with 510 yards. It was more than just the sheer volume -- four touchdowns, zero interceptions, an 81 percent completion rate and a 200.1 passer rating. Four different receivers had more than 100 yards for the first time in program history.

The win Saturday felt like a feat so foreign to this program after the recent struggles. This was Colorado's first win against a ranked opponent since beating No. 24 Arizona State in 2019. It was the Buffs' first win over a team ranked this high since besting No. 17 Kansas State in 2009.

While Colorado's performance was met with a mixture of amazement and surprise around the country, both members of the Sanders family always believed the events Saturday were going to be the new reality for the Buffs.