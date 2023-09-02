Deion Sanders' Buffs are here: A new era starts in record-setting fashion
When Colorado’s defense stopped TCU on fourth-and-2, an overwhelming feeling came over a sold-out Amon G. Carter Stadium.
In the stands, stunned Horned Frog fans made their way to the exits. On the Buffs’ sideline, tears rolled down defensive ends coach Nick Williams' face while the coaching staff and players celebrated a defining moment in recent Colorado history.
Colorado practiced behind closed doors during its first camp with Deion Sanders in charge. The coaches gave names of players and clips of highlights bled onto social media platforms, but no one couldn’t pinpoint what exactly the Buffs were going to bring down to Fort Worth for their highly anticipated season opener.
What they showed off was an impressive collection of offensive and defensive talent, which paved the way for a record-breaking performance.
Shedeur Sanders broke Colorado’s passing record with 510 yards. It was more than just the sheer volume -- four touchdowns, zero interceptions, an 81 percent completion rate and a 200.1 passer rating. Four different receivers had more than 100 yards for the first time in program history.
The win Saturday felt like a feat so foreign to this program after the recent struggles. This was Colorado's first win against a ranked opponent since beating No. 24 Arizona State in 2019. It was the Buffs' first win over a team ranked this high since besting No. 17 Kansas State in 2009.
RELATED: Colorado opens Deion Sanders era with stunning win at TCU
While Colorado's performance was met with a mixture of amazement and surprise around the country, both members of the Sanders family always believed the events Saturday were going to be the new reality for the Buffs.
“I tried to tell you, but you didn’t want to believe me because I'm just some lofty, old, young coach,” the elder Sanders said after the game. “I don't know nothing about football. You know, I just played the NFL for 14 [years], played at a high level in college before, been coaching youth all the way up for a long time.
"Why do you think we got Dylan Edwards? I coached him when he was four-to-seven years old. That's why we got Dylan Edwards. So Travis is 'Him' like the young folks say. Travis is it. … I always promote all my kids. I really think we got a couple of guys that should be front runners for the Heisman right now. That's how I feel and I want to promote my kids at all costs. We got a couple of them there. Who did that? Who did what they did today?”
RELATED: Watch Colorado's postgame pressers after beating TCU
Not many in college football accomplished what Hunter and Edwards did in Week One.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news