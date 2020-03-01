Heading into this year's NFL Combine, held in Indianapolis, it might be fair to say that Colorado LB Davion Taylor was somewhat overshadowed by Laviska Shenault, who was projected to be a first-round NFL Draft selection in 2020, as well as Steven Montez, whose potential NFL credentials have been debated. In other words, he certainly wasn't first in terms of excitement among CU faithful who were eager to watch the four former Buffaloes at the Combine showcase their stuff. But as results file in from the Combine, it doesn't take much to conclude that Taylor is by far having the most impressive performance among the crew of former Buffaloes there staking their claim to make it to the NFL.

Davion Taylor at the 2020 NFL Combine (Trevor Ruszkowski / USA Today)

With Shenault's impending surgery and Tony Brown maintaining something of a low profile at the Combine, it has been Taylor who's shined. At the minimum, Taylor could be a heat-seeking missile as a special teams gunner and a guy you let off the leash to try to block kicks. At the maximum, he'll work his way up from special teams, polish himself up with the help of NLF coaches over the span of a few years, and genuinely develop into an effective LB/DB hybrid. So far at the Combine, he's turned in numbers that in essence are extremely impressive. Among Pac-12 Conference linebackers, recorded the best numbers in the: 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump and 3-cone drill. Additionally, among all linebackers currently competing at the Combine, Taylor ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.49 seconds. He's in the Top 5 of all LBs in the bench, broad jump, 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. Below is a look at his results and how it compares to the rest of the LB pack.

#Colorado LB Davion Taylor with a 4.50u on his 2nd 40 attempt.



Taylor is a super toolsy LB prospect.#GoBuffs | @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/mEHK0l2RsI — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) March 1, 2020

Davion Taylor's NFL Combine Results Drill Results Comparison w/ fellow LBs 40-yard dash 4.49 seconds 3rd Bench press 21 reps T-5th Vertical jump 35.0 inches T-11th Broad jump 10 feet, 7 inches 4th 3-cone 6.96 seconds 4th 20-yard shuttle 4.26 seconds 6th 60-yard shuttle TBD TBD