Colorado assistant head coach and receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini this morning was named to the Rivals' annual Top 25 Recruiters list. Chiaverini earned a spot on the list for the 2019 recruiting cycle, and in 2020, seeing as he flipped two players to the Buffaloes, signed two of the three four-star recruits this year and overall, was responsible for signing nearly a third of CU's entire class, seeing him make the list for 2020 comes as little surprise.

Colorado assistant head coach Darrin Chiaverini (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Chiaverini's role in helping craft Colorado's Class of 2020 was far from lean. In fact, eight of Colorado's 25 signed players in the 2020 class were signed and primarily recruited by Chiaverini. The Buffaloes' recent success in signing four-star RB Ashaad Clayton on Wednesday has been discussed at length, but Chiaverini brought the two other four-stars the Buffaloes landed last fall. He managed to flip Texas DB Christian Gonzalez from a Purdue verbal commitment, flexing his presence in the Lone Star State in the process, while also playing a pivotal role in securing the services of Arizona WR Brenden Rice.

"I want to see us back in the Pac-12 Championship game like we were in 2016, and this time win it. There are things that are deeper than just a job. (Recruiting) is very personal to me." — Darrin Chiaverini

In addition to Rice and Gonzalez, Chiaverini signed Toren Pittman, Louis Passarello, Caleb Fauria, Chris Carpenter and Montana Lemonious-Craig to this year's class. Finally, Chiaverini proved instrumental in flipping Keith Miller III from a Kansas verbal pledge; Miller in turn, once he joined the herd, went on to do some supplementary recruiting of his own, as he was a regular positive influencer to the likes of his high school (The Colony) teammate and friend Gonzalez, Rice as well as Clayton. “It always comes down to relationships," Chiaverini recently told CUSportsNation. "The one thing that I try to focus on as a coach is just developing a relationship...It’s more than just football. It’s about building those relationships and the long term effect. That’s important. That’s why players sign (with me) at Colorado: because of the relationship I’ve built up with them over the course of a year, maybe two years." While Chiaverini will be among the first to tell you that Colorado's recruiting is a team effort, since he joined the coaching staff at CU in 2016, the Buffaloes have experienced a trend in their yearly classes that is best and most simply described as noticeably upward.

Colorado's Recruiting Classes and Rivals Rank, 2013-2020 Year Rivals Class Rank 2020 32 2019 45 2018 51 2017 32 2016 65 2015 69 2014 63 2013 65