After being named to Rivals' Top 25 Recruiters list for the 2019 class and cycle, Buffaloes assistant head coach / receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini picked up exactly where he left off for the Class of 2020.

Statistically speaking, of all the players who now, with a few new additions here on National Signing Day have formally joined the Buffaloes' Class of 2020, Chiaverini served as primary recruiter for approximately 32% of CU's entire recruiting class.

In other words, eight of the 25 players signed to CU's 2020 class were recruited mainly by Chiaverini.

Chiaverini led the recruiting charge on Montana Lemonious-Craig, Toren Pittman, Louis Passarello, Caleb Fauria, Chris Carpenter and Keith Miller III.

Notably, he was the primary recruiter for two of the three four-star recruits to sign in Colorado's Class of 2020: Brenden Rice and Christian Gonzalez.

“I think this is a really strong class," Chiaverini said. "We hit a lot of needs. With coach Tucker, our staff and how we recruit every day — we hit a lot of the needs that we had to hit in this class. Overall, from offense to defense, from size to speed to length; the safety position, corner, receiver, quarterback, offensive line, defensive line, tight end — I think we’re addressing the needs that we need to compete for a Pac-12 Championship."

Looking back at December of 2018, when Tucker was hired as the Buffaloes' head coach following the dismissal of Mike MacIntyre, Chiaverini wound up being one of three coaches from MacIntyre's staff that Tucker chose to retain, along with ILBs coach Ross Els and RBs coach Darian Hagan.

Chiaverini said he went into his initial meetings with Tucker without presuming anything and with the goal of proving he was the man for the job when it came to staying at Colorado, continuing to oversee the wide receivers, and helping Tucker get the football program at CU back to national prominence.

"I just went into it like it was a job interview," Chiaverini said. "I tried to show (Tucker) what I’d done in the past, guys I’d recruited; I’d been offensive coordinator, I had called plays and I wanted to stay at Colorado. I’m a Buff, my son was there (and) I wanted to help (Tucker) build a great program."

"I just really thought that the more I got to be around coach Tucker — he’s a genuine guy who cares about people and about families. He’s also passionate about recruiting. I looked at his resume, his background and where he’d been. I was impressed and wanted to be a part of this staff. More importantly, I’m a Buff and I love Colorado. I want to see us back in the Pac-12 Championship game like we were in 2016, and this time win it. There are things that are deeper than just a job. It’s very personal to me."