CU star Travis Hunter touches down in New York for Heisman Trophy ceremony

NEW YORK — After winning the Walter Camp, Chunk Bednarik and Fred Biletinikoff awards on Thursday night, Colorado's Travis Hunter has his eyes on the most prestigious award in college football — the Heisman Trophy.

Not only was Hunter named as the defensive college football player of the year as the Bednarik award winner, he was also selected as the nation’s best wide receiver after also securing the Biletnikoff. He is the first player in college football history to win both of those awards, and Hunter looks to continue making history on Saturday by bringing home the Heisman.

“It just goes to show that I did what I had to do,” Hunter said. “... I worked so hard for this moment so securing the Heisman, definitely, set my legacy in college football.”

Hunter shared the stage at the New York Marriott Marquis with fellow Heisman Trophy finalists Cam Ward (Miami), Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) on Friday. Across the stage stood some of the most spectacular 2024 seasons across college football, but with all the yards, touchdowns, catches and carries that came from the four athletes, Hunter stood alone as the only two-way player.

Colorado hasn’t had a Heisman winner since 1994 when running back Rashaan Salaam brought the award back to Boulder.

The path that the CU two-way phenom has paved to find himself in the Heisman running has been highlighted by shattering Colorado records and collecting stats that haven’t occurred in the last 25 years.

Hunter’s production on the field during the regular season included 92 catches, 1,152 yards receiving, 14 receiving touchdowns, 15 total touchdowns, 4 interceptions and 11 pass breakups. His staggering numbers have placed him as a -2500 favorite to be holding up the Heisman Trophy in Saturday’s ceremony.

From racing his cousin to win the Heisman in the old NCAA College Football video game to contending for the college football’s highest accolade, Hunter turned his virtual pastime into an attainable and impressive reality.

“We was racing for that trophy when we was younger,” Hunter said. “... But, being here now is a dream come true."

The Hesiman Trophy will be announced in a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. MST and will be televised by ESPN. In all, 12 of the last 14 Heisman trophies have been awarded to quarterbacks with DeVonta Smith (2020) and Derrick Henry (2015) being the only non-signal callers to earn the honor.