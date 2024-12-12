Travis Hunter snags Bednarik, Billetnikoff and Walter Camp award wins

The day began with Hunter being named the Associated Press National Player of the Year taking his total up to six national awards since the end of the regular season. He previously earned the Lott IMPACT Trophy (top defensive player) and the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) earlier in the week.

The Colorado two-way star added three more major trophies to his postseason haul Thursday night when he secured the Walter Camp (top player), Bednarik (top defensive player) and Biletnikoff (top receiver) awards to close out a busy day.

Hunter is reaping the rewards of a stellar season that will go down in the history books.

PFF credits the two-way star with an unthinkable 1,422 snaps played this year for the Buffs in a season in which he rarely came off the field.

The former Jackson State transfer, who followed head coach Deion Sanders to Boulder, has been every bit as advertised.

His wins Thursday night put him in rarified air with Hunter becoming the first player to ever win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff awards, and he is the first CU player to win either honor.

The Suwanee, Georgia native is just the second player from CU to ever win the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award after Buffs' great Rashaan Salaam, who earned the honor in 1994.

That was the same year Salaam won the Heisman Trophy, which is next on the list of potential award wins for Hunter this year. The top individual prize in college football will be handed out Saturday in New York with Hunter being one of four finalists alongside Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Hunter shined for the Buffs throughout the season on both sides of the ball and ended up with 92 catches, 1,152 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns on offense plus 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups and 4 interceptions at cornerback for CU.

His 14 receiving touchdowns will go down as a new school record.

Hunter could add to his total as he is expected to play in Colorado's Alamo Bowl matchup with BYU on Dec. 28 in San Antonio.