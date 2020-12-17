CUSportsNation - CU's win over Omaha featured an aggressive and confident D'Shawn Schwartz

With junior G/F D'Shawn Schwartz having averaged just 1.5 points over his 21 minutes per game played against Tennessee and Northern Colorado, seeing him break out of his slump vs. Omaha on Wednesday without a doubt came as a relief for Tad Boyle and Schwartz's teammates.

When the clock read all zeroes and Colorado had raced to a 91-49 victory over the Mavericks, Schwartz ended the night with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting with four boards.

Schwartz drained a three-pointer 12 seconds into the game, drawing first blood for the Buffaloes and hitting the opening basket of the game.

Then, about two and a half minutes later, he sank another one from long range.

The solid start from CU's 6-foot-7 senior was a welcomed sight for his teammates, who enjoyed watching Schwartz return to form.

“I loved seeing D’Shawn get going and I knew that he would," senior center Dallas Walton, who scored 14 points in the win said. "He’s one of those guys on our team that works on his game so much that you know the ball’s eventually going to fall for him and it did (vs. Omaha)."

"I knew that he would get his confidence up when he saw one go through and he did. I think he’s going to be able to keep it rolling."

After a positive test of COVID sidelined him for the season-opening games within the Little Apple Classic against South Dakota and Kansas State, Schwartz first returned to action with the Buffs on the road at then-No. 12 Tennessee.

While that game featured far from a robust offensive output from any CU player, Schwartz failed to score a single point.

The struggles struggled vs. Northern Colorado, as he managed three points and three rebounds.

Thus, scoring 11 points on Wednesday marked a significant step in the right direction for Schwartz has he continues to rediscover what's made him such a key player for the Buffs.