Cody Williams was selected as the 10th overall pick by the Utah Jazz and the Orlando Magic called Tristan da Silva’s name with the 18th overall pick. For the first time in Buffs’ basketball history, Colorado had two first-round picks and Williams became Colorado’s fourth-highest draft pick ever, behind Chauncey Billups (3rd, 1997), Scott Wedman (6th, 1974) and Cliff Meely (7th, 1971).

"I think just hearing my name called, all that went away and I felt more relieved than anything," Williams said. "I think I fit in with this group of guys because of my versatility, being a two-way player. I feel like I bring in defense right off the bat, which I feel like every team needs, especially with this young core we have. I cannot just create for myself but create for others because of the talent we have on this team."

Williams and da Silva became the eighth and ninth Buffs in head coach Tad Boyle’s era to be selected in the draft and the fourth and fifth first-rounders which includes Derrick White (2017), Andre Roberson (2013) and Alec Burks (2011).

Within Boyle’s 14 years with the Buffs, this is the eighth time the Buffs have been represented in the NBA draft. Ahead of Wednesday’s draft, Colorado was tied for 11th for the most times represented over the last 13 years.

Boyle was also in attendance at the Barclays Center on Wednesday giving him an opportunity to watch the NBA dreams come true for a couple more of his players.

"Our approach will continue to be to recruit, develop and help young men get an education," Boyle said in the press release. "That's not going to change. The fact that you can come to a wonderful place like Boulder, attend a great university like CU and develop as a basketball player and achieve your dreams is what we've always been about. That's not going to change. Our track record sells itself."

Williams declared after his freshman season becoming CU’s first “one-and-done” player in the program’s history. The former five-star and McDonald’s All-American's athleticism and versatility boosted his draft stock throughout the season as he averaged 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 60.6% from the field. Williams’ defensive instincts and ability to guard different types of players was also key to the Buffs’ success this season. An ankle injury put him on a minutes restriction, but he was able to provide his talents down the stretch of Colorado’s NCAA Tournament run. Williams was selected to the Pac-12’s All-Freshman Team.

For da Silva, his last season with Colorado was pivotal for CU’s offensive success. he explored the NBA draft after the 2022-23 season, but came back to finish out his fourth and final year at Colorado. His size and skill allowed him to score on all three levels as a versatile front court threat. Last season with the Buffs, da Silva averaged 16.0 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three. He was an All-Pac-12 first team pick as a junior in 2022-23 and an All-Pac-12 second team selection for the 2023-24 season.

Da Silva is now a member of the Magic and will be playing for another CU basketball alum in head coach Jamahl Mosley.

"You want to help kids achieve their dreams," Boyle said. "That's what college basketball is about and you get to feel like you played a small part in helping them get there. Honestly, it's a testament to our coaching staff, the administration, our strength coaches, our trainers — our entire program."

The second round of the NBA draft will be held on Thursday beginning at 2 p.m. MT. There’s still another Buff on the draft boards, KJ Simpson, and he has been projected as a second round pick.