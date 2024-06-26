The week of the NBA Draft is here, and Colorado has a chance to make some program history when the next iteration of pros is ushered into the league. The Buffs are projected to have three players drafted, which would tie their all-time record for a single draft. Since the draft was shortened to two rounds in 1989, the Buffs have never had multiple players drafted in the same year.

Cody Williams, KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva all proved this season why they are worthy of an NBA role, and all three should be comfortably in the draft on Wednesday and Thursday night. Williams was a one-and-done dynamo, the first in the Tad Boyle era at CU, whose athleticism and positional playmaking popped when he was on the court despite injury and inconsistency.

Simpson and da Silva were the two leaders of one of the most successful Colorado teams under Boyle, with the former starring as one of the best players in the country. Simpson repeatedly carried Colorado through stretches with his scoring and two-way impact while his teammates were constantly in and out of the lineup, raising his stock high enough to be able to forgo his senior year in Boulder. Da Silva was quieter on some nights than many Colorado fans may have liked, but his shooting, improved playmaking, ability to attack smaller defenders and defensive versatility should make his transition to the pros nearly seamless.

Let’s dive into what these three will bring to the league, areas that need development and where they might land in the draft.