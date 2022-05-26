CU is pursuing Texas OL Tyrone McDuffie, who schedules June OV in Boulder
While Colorado has gotten off to a fast start in crafting its Class of 2023, things have slowed down of late.
At one time in April, the Buffaloes received a whopping six verbal commitments in the span of just nine days.
But since April 20, when St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) receiver Isaiah Hardge committed, it's been quiet.
That very well could be set to change here in the coming weeks, as a multitude of prospects have penciled in official visits to check out Colorado.
From commits like C.J. Turner and Ryan Staub, to prospects still on the market like Cherry Creek's Hank Zilinskas, Texas defensive lineman Jarra Anderson and California offensive tackle Roger Alderman, June is already shaping up to be a busy month for CU as far as visits are concerned.
Another prospect who recently added his name to the list of official visitors at Colorado next month is El Paso (Parkland) Texas offensive tackle Tyrone McDuffie.
Originally offered by Colorado and Mitch Rodrigue back in September of last year, McDuffie visited CU unofficially later that fall.
Rodrigue ultimately was fired by Karl Dorrell mid-season last fall, and while that stalled his recruitment by the Buffs temporarily, Kyle DeVan has picked things back up with the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder.
Things appear to be going well between the two, so much that McDuffie has scheduled in a visit to Boulder for late June.
“I like him as a coach," McDuffie said of DeVan. "He’s very different from coach 'Rod' — coach 'Rod' and his staff offered me, but coach DeVan is recruiting me like any other coach. He’s a good guy and we’ve been able, the last couple months, to build a relationship and get to know each other a little bit better. It’s been going good.”
UTEP and UTSA have been front and center with McDuffie as his recruitment has progressed, with the Buffs assuming a similar position.
“Those schools have been recruiting me hard," he said. "UTEP and Colorado have been recruiting me the hardest these last couple of months. It’s going great. I wish I would have more schools in the state of Texas that want me but I’m very grateful for (UTEP and UTSA).”
McDuffie admitted that when he does step foot on a college campus, he will be far from the most intimidating offensive lineman based on size alone.
That said, coaches have told him that he has more than one positive quality that makes up for a few inches of height.
The fact that he runs track and plays basketball for Parkland sticks out, too.
“I’m 6-foot-4, so I’m not the tallest ideal-sized tackle, but I have an 84(-inch) wingspan," he said. "(Coaches) like that I have good footwork, I can move and just my physicality off the line. I can pull, I’m versatile, big hands — being able to play football and know how to do my job. I won’t be the biggest or the strongest guy, but I can get the job done.”
In terms of a timetable for a decision, McDuffie could be looking at this summer as when he'll make a call.
Grateful for an offer from Colorado, he's excited to be back in Boulder in about a month's time.
“What I like about Colorado is the family-based culture they have up there," he said. "All of the coaching staff up there (are) great people and I want to be around that going to college. They play in the Pac-12, which is a Power Five conference, so I’ll be able to play against some of the best players in the country and compete. They also have great facilities and when I went up there in October, I was really impressed.
"I want to go back up there when I take my official visit one last time, and when it’s all said and done I’ll make the best decision to decide where I’m going to go play football.”