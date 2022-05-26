CU is pursuing Texas OL Tyrone McDuffie, who schedules June OV in Boulder

While Colorado has gotten off to a fast start in crafting its Class of 2023 , things have slowed down of late.

At one time in April, the Buffaloes received a whopping six verbal commitments in the span of just nine days.

But since April 20, when St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) receiver Isaiah Hardge committed, it's been quiet.

That very well could be set to change here in the coming weeks, as a multitude of prospects have penciled in official visits to check out Colorado.

From commits like C.J. Turner and Ryan Staub, to prospects still on the market like Cherry Creek's Hank Zilinskas, Texas defensive lineman Jarra Anderson and California offensive tackle Roger Alderman, June is already shaping up to be a busy month for CU as far as visits are concerned.

Another prospect who recently added his name to the list of official visitors at Colorado next month is El Paso (Parkland) Texas offensive tackle Tyrone McDuffie.

Originally offered by Colorado and Mitch Rodrigue back in September of last year, McDuffie visited CU unofficially later that fall.

Rodrigue ultimately was fired by Karl Dorrell mid-season last fall, and while that stalled his recruitment by the Buffs temporarily, Kyle DeVan has picked things back up with the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder.

Things appear to be going well between the two, so much that McDuffie has scheduled in a visit to Boulder for late June.

“I like him as a coach," McDuffie said of DeVan. "He’s very different from coach 'Rod' — coach 'Rod' and his staff offered me, but coach DeVan is recruiting me like any other coach. He’s a good guy and we’ve been able, the last couple months, to build a relationship and get to know each other a little bit better. It’s been going good.”