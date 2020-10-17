CUSportsNation - Covering Colorado's WRs a daily iron sharpener for Mark Perry and the DBs

Namely, Perry detailed how challenging but helpful it is having to cover CU's diverse corps of wide receivers every day in practice.

On Saturday, Colorado conducted its first scrimmage of fall camp. Afterwards, head coach Karl Dorrell reviewed how things went and sophomore defensive back Mark Perry also had a few post-session comments.

While he's been seeing the most action at the strong safety position, he said he feels comfortable playing STAR and corner, too.

Furthermore, he said he expects to play around the defensive backfield.

Regardless of where he plays, Perry was beaming with confidence after the Buffs' scrimmage at Folsom Field. The 196 snaps he saw last season in eight games played as a freshman appear to have done much to give him the aforementioned confidence.

“I know what to expect now," he said. "My first couple snaps as a true sophomore, I’m going to have some experience. Going in this year, I have higher expectations (for myself) than did last year. I know what to expect, I’m a lot faster, I know a lot of different reads — a lot of things I probably would not know if I didn’t get that playing time (last season). I told myself last season I was going to be the best DB in the Pac-12 and I’m still standing by that.”

Perry also did not shy away from acknowledging that he and Colorado's defensive backs will face some tough challenges from opposing wideouts. But the depth and variation of receivers Colorado has — players he has to cover every day in practice — are helping he and his fellow DBs get ready for game situations.

“They help us a lot," he said. We have a lot of different types of receivers. Daniel (Arias), he’s a bigger receiver, we have K.D. (Nixon) who’s a short, fast slot receiver, so it really gets us ready for the season. We’re going to play some top-notch wide receiver corps like SC — we’re going to play a lot of good receiving corps, so seeing them every day gets us ready for those big games so when we play, there’s not going to be a big dropoff and we’re not going to be shocked.”