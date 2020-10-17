CUSportsNation - Dorrell: No noticeable separation yet regarding positional battles

On Saturday morning, the Buffs suited up and hit the grass at Folsom Field — a welcomed event undoubtedly for players and coaches alike — ultimately running a total of 103 plays, 72 of which were from scrimmage.

The Buffaloes rotated their first, second and third teams for both offense and defense and also got in extensive work on all special teams units.

Overall, it was a full day of work for Colorado and Karl Dorrell at face value liked what he saw.

"I am very pleased with where we’re at after eight practices in what we were able to get done today," he said. "It was a really good snapshot in terms of how much (the players) know. Now, it’s time to tighten things up, getting it honed in and getting our systems in high detail for us to be proficient in what we’re doing. It was a very good day.”

On Thursday, Dorrell indicated that on the note of execution, the Buffs were operating at what he labeled as about 75% efficiency.

On Saturday, it appears the Buffs took a step in the right direction regarding that.

“I felt that the operation on both sides went really well," Dorrell said. "The defense did a nice job shifting into formations and motionings, making the right adjustments and (there was) good communication, from what I saw. I would say the operation on offense was very efficient."

"I think there was one illegal procedure penalty, but it was on either or second or third team offense. Our first offense did a nice job procedurally, about operating and staying on schedule and executing. I was very pleased with how these guys came out and played — particularly our first two groups.”

Dorrell said he looks forward to tomorrow, an off-day for Colorado, to cut the tape and rewatch all the action.When asked about his quarterbacks, Dorrell expressed satisfaction with all off the Buffs' signal callers — senior Sam Noyer, junior Tyler Lytle and true freshman Brendon Lewis.

“I thought both Tyler and Sam did some really good things," he said. "I thought Brendon came in and did some nice things, too. We’ll have to go by the statisticians in terms of what were the throws and incompletions and so on and so forth, but I thought (Lytle and Noyer) showed positive signs of generating offense, moving the offense and I thought all three of the quarterbacks did a nice job with the operation of the offense. I was really, really pleased by that."