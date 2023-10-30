Days after head coach Deion Sanders was critical of the Colorado offensive for a dismal performance against UCLA, the Buffs landed a commitment from an offensive lineman for the 2024 class.

Butler Community College (El Dorado, Kansas) tackle Issiah Walker announced his pledge to CU on Monday after picking up an offer from the Buffs and offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle back in May.

Spurred on by the comments and clear need for help up front, Walker decided to take his opportunity to play for the Buffs over his other options that included Purdue, Houston, Syracuse and Memphis among others.

"Pretty much I seen myself coming in and playing," Walker said about his decision to join CU's 2024 class. "Also I know I won’t just come in and just get [a spot]. I would have to come in and definitely work, but I seen myself progressing there as a player and person."

Walker, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 277 pounds, will head to Boulder in the winter after two seasons at Butler Community College, but that is not where his career began.

Walker was a four-star recruit from Miami's Norland High School earning him a spot at Florida as part of the 2020 class as a early enrollee.