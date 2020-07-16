CUSportsNation - Commitment Impact: Tyrin Taylor's pledge gives CU additional 2021 momentum

Today, Colorado's Class of 2021 grew by one, as three-star Cornelius (Hough) North Carolina cornerback Tyrin Taylor committed to the Buffs. Taylor's addition to the fold marks a notable increase in activity as of late with respect to Colorado's 2021 recruiting endeavors. He marks the third commitment the Buffs have received in the month of July, behind four-star TE Erik Olsen and JUCO DB Trustin Oliver.

New Colorado CB commit Tyrin Taylor (Tyrin Taylor / Twitter)

Demetrice Martin puts his first stamp on the Class of 2021...

Demetrice Martin has been a fun guy to watch thus far on the recruiting trail. From an optics perspective, he seemed to regularly go after big-time prospects and upon being hired at CU, worked quickly to flex his Southern California recruiting connections. This was evidenced by the respectable progress he made with four-star cornerbacks Devin Kirkwood and Jamier Johnson, both of whom hailed from the greater Los Angeles area. Kirkwood listed CU in a Top 5 before opting to pledge to UCLA, while Johnson, one of the leading mystery men thus far into the 2021 recruiting cycle, appeared to consider Colorado until late in the game before committing to Texas. Thus, it was a close but no cigar finish for Martin times two. Martin's endeavors in SoCal may be in more of the seed planting stage right now, but with Taylor's addition, he has officially chalked up his first victory as a primary recruiter for Colorado's Class of 2021.

In terms of momentum...

The month of July has shaped up to be pretty solid so far for the Buffaloes, as Colorado, via the additions of Olsen, Oliver and now Taylor this month, have nearly doubled their entire Class of 2021, which is currently seven-strong. A calendar month ago, or perhaps even more recent than that, the conversation surrounding Colorado's 2021 class was one shrouded in concern due to the Buffs having the least amount of '21 commits out of all Pac-12 programs save Stanford. Now, with seven 2021 pledges, the Buffaloes have slid ahead of Utah (6), Oregon State (6) and Stanford (4) on the Pac-12 total commitments list. Now, it seems fair to say that the conversation is shifting. The Buffaloes continue to look healthier on the recruiting trail, and back-to-back positive recruiting news coming each week certainly gives Karl Dorrell and his assistants some good momentum moving forward. As the summer temperatures rise, so do CU's recruiting fortunes.

Judging by the film...

'Coach Meat' seems to have located a mechanically sound technique junkie in Taylor who should arrive in college with a good foundation laid in those departments that Martin can begin to work on and craft even further. Taylor is dependable on deep route coverage and doesn't get shaken off assignments often. Furthermore, he has the frame and instincts indicative of a physical cornerback that can be relied upon to get off of blockers, make tackles and not be bullied by bigger wide receivers.



The Dorrell Effect is seen once more...

A common refrain throughout the past few months was one that questioned Dorrell's energy as a recruiter, criticized his social media presence and ultimately doubted his abilities. But once again, the quiet confidence Dorrell exudes as well as his apparent knack for being honest with recruits and laying out his vision for Colorado to them has paid dividends. While Martin undoubtedly forged the initial bridge and bond with Taylor, Dorrell's fingerprints can be seen on this one, as well, based on what Taylor had to say about Dorrell himself. The Buffs still have a ways to go in creating their most optimal 2021 class, but as the weeks go on, Dorrell and Company's first recruiting class at Colorado continues to take a clearer and more intriguing shape.