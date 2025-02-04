Colorado to open 2025 season with seven consecutive games

Colorado’s football schedule for the upcoming season was released Tuesday, and Buffs fans can finally start planning when they will be able to see Deion Sanders and company take the field. The Buffs are looking to keep building on last season, when they finished in a tie for first in the Big 12.
Colorado has seven home games on its regular season slate for the first time since 1982 and it doesn't have any back-to-back road games anywhere on the schedule. Both of the Buffs’ byes are late in the season, so they will have a chance to regroup and get healthy after a long trek through the first few months.
There are no rivalry games against Nebraska or Colorado State, but there will still be plenty of tough matchups throughout the season. Here’s a month-by-month look at the full slate for the Buffs.
August/September
Aug. 30 vs. Georgia Tech
Sept. 6 vs. Delaware
Sept. 13 at Houston
Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming
Sept. 27 vs. BYU
Colorado doesn’t have any time to ease into its schedule in 2025 as it kicks things off against an experienced Georgia Tech squad in Boulder. Brent Key had the Yellow Jackets playing some very good football when they were healthy last season, and Haynes King will be one of the best quarterbacks the Buffs face all season.
After that blockbuster to open the year, the schedule lightens up over the next few weeks. The Buffs’ Big 12 opener against Houston is sandwiched in between two nonconference games against Wyoming and Delaware. The Cougars should be improved from last season’s 4-8 finish, but Sanders and company will still feel comfortable wading into conference play in that matchup.
Colorado closes the month of September with a chance for some revenge against BYU after the Cougars trounced CU, 36-14, in the Alamo Bowl in December. BYU will be in Boulder for the Week 5 meeting, and Folsom Field should be ready for Kalani Sitake, Jake Retzlaff and the Cougars.
October
Oct. 4 at TCU
Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State
Oct. 18 BYE
Oct. 25 at Utah
The Buffs continue a grueling stretch to start the season with two of their most difficult conference games on paper to start October. Deion Sanders and some of the veterans on the squad will surely be boosted by some positive memories from their previous trip to Fort Worth in the 2023 season opener, but Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs will be looking for revenge. Starting quarterback Josh Hoover, the second-leading passer in the Big 12 last season, will also be back to lead an explosive TCU offense.
The Buffs will then head back home to take on the reigning Big 12 runner-up Iowa State, who returns the conference’s third-leading passer from last season in Rocco Becht. The Cyclones are replacing their top two wideouts and two of their best players in Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, but Matt Campbell has them on an upward trajectory overall.
Colorado finally gets its first bye week of the season in Week 8 on Oct. 18 before a trip to Rice-Eccles stadium to take on Utah. In that one, the Buffs will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak in Salt Lake City dating back to 2011.
November
Nov. 1 vs. Arizona
Nov. 8 at West Virginia
Nov. 15 BYE
Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State
Nov. 29 at Kansas State
November opens with a home date against Arizona, who is looking for a bounce-back campaign after a disappointing 2024. The Wildcats have an experienced quarterback in Noah Fifita but will have to replace a likely first-round pick at wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan.
A Week 11 road trip to West Virginia will be a tricky challenge. The Buffs and Mountaineers split the only two meetings in their history, with each team picking up a win in front of their fans in a home-and-home series in 2008-09.
Sanders and company then get another bye week on Nov. 15 to get healthy before taking on two of the Big 12’s best. Reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State comes to Boulder on Nov. 22 before CU closes the regular season with a trip to Manhattan to take on Kansas State. During that stretch, the Buffs will be tasked with containing two of the conference’s most dynamic quarterbacks in Sam Leavitt and Avery Johnson.
The date with Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils will also be wide receiver Jordyn Tyson’s return to Boulder after a phenomenal 2024 season in Tempe. If Colorado finds itself in contention for a conference title after 10 games, it will have to really work for a spot in the title game against two very good programs.