Colorado to open 2025 season with seven consecutive games

Deion Sanders and the Buffs have another challenging slate in 2025 (Photo by Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

Colorado’s football schedule for the upcoming season was released Tuesday, and Buffs fans can finally start planning when they will be able to see Deion Sanders and company take the field. The Buffs are looking to keep building on last season, when they finished in a tie for first in the Big 12. Colorado has seven home games on its regular season slate for the first time since 1982 and it doesn't have any back-to-back road games anywhere on the schedule. Both of the Buffs’ byes are late in the season, so they will have a chance to regroup and get healthy after a long trek through the first few months. There are no rivalry games against Nebraska or Colorado State, but there will still be plenty of tough matchups throughout the season. Here’s a month-by-month look at the full slate for the Buffs.

August/September

Aug. 30 vs. Georgia Tech Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Sept. 13 at Houston Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Sept. 27 vs. BYU Colorado doesn’t have any time to ease into its schedule in 2025 as it kicks things off against an experienced Georgia Tech squad in Boulder. Brent Key had the Yellow Jackets playing some very good football when they were healthy last season, and Haynes King will be one of the best quarterbacks the Buffs face all season. After that blockbuster to open the year, the schedule lightens up over the next few weeks. The Buffs’ Big 12 opener against Houston is sandwiched in between two nonconference games against Wyoming and Delaware. The Cougars should be improved from last season’s 4-8 finish, but Sanders and company will still feel comfortable wading into conference play in that matchup. Colorado closes the month of September with a chance for some revenge against BYU after the Cougars trounced CU, 36-14, in the Alamo Bowl in December. BYU will be in Boulder for the Week 5 meeting, and Folsom Field should be ready for Kalani Sitake, Jake Retzlaff and the Cougars.

October

Oct. 4 at TCU Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Oct. 18 BYE Oct. 25 at Utah The Buffs continue a grueling stretch to start the season with two of their most difficult conference games on paper to start October. Deion Sanders and some of the veterans on the squad will surely be boosted by some positive memories from their previous trip to Fort Worth in the 2023 season opener, but Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs will be looking for revenge. Starting quarterback Josh Hoover, the second-leading passer in the Big 12 last season, will also be back to lead an explosive TCU offense. The Buffs will then head back home to take on the reigning Big 12 runner-up Iowa State, who returns the conference’s third-leading passer from last season in Rocco Becht. The Cyclones are replacing their top two wideouts and two of their best players in Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, but Matt Campbell has them on an upward trajectory overall. Colorado finally gets its first bye week of the season in Week 8 on Oct. 18 before a trip to Rice-Eccles stadium to take on Utah. In that one, the Buffs will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak in Salt Lake City dating back to 2011.

November